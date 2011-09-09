Rugby-England retain Clifford, Slade for Wales clash
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.
AUCKLAND, Sept 10 The fortunes of two sides rebuilding for the future will get their first true test in the rugby World Cup's first major clash on Saturday when England and Argentina square off at Dunedin's new indoor stadium.
Previous World Cup winners England, who are being tipped already as one of the teams to beat at the next World Cup in 2015 if the core of their young squad remains together, will unveil fullback Delon Armitage on the wing against a Pumas side that confounded expectations at the 2007 World Cup.
While Argentina have been shorn of several of their grizzled veterans from the team that finished third in France, they should still push Martin Johnson's side as they begin the battle for top spot in Pool B.
Fellow Pool B sides Scotland and Romania will clash in the early match in Invercargill, with the Scots naming veteran Chris Paterson at fullback making him the first Scottish player to appear at four World Cups.
Pacific islanders Fiji will face Namibia in Rotorua while France play Japan at North Harbour in the other matches on Saturday.
SYDNEY, Feb 7 Australian police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with public mischief after an investigation into the discovery of a listening device at the All Blacks hotel in Sydney ahead of their Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 7 All Blacks fullback Ben Smith has given coach Steve Hansen a massive boost by rebuffing lucrative offers from European clubs and re-signing with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until 2020.