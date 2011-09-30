WELLINGTON Oct 1 Scotland resume hostilities against England with a quarter-final place on the line, knowing they must win Saturday's game by eight points to at least have any chance of advancing out of Pool B.

The Scots are level on 10 points with Argentina, who play Georgia in Palmerston North on Sunday, and will be desperate to win the match at Eden Park against an England side, on 14 points, who could still advance with a bonus point defeat.

"As in any World Cup, every game you play is the be-all and end-all and this is no different, especially against the likes of Scotland, who we obviously have a long history with," England captain Lewis Moody said on Friday.

Australia will also be looking to secure their quarter-final place with a victory over Russia in Nelson, though where they finish in Pool C will come down to Ireland's match against Italy in Dunedin on Sunday after the Irish beat the Wallabies two weeks ago.

"That feeling that you have after a game, when you've put in a performance that you're individually and as a group not proud of, it sucks," Wallabies captain James Horwill said of the 15-6 loss to Ireland at Eden Park.

"You don't want that to happen again. It's a crappy feeling. We're going to do everything we can not to feel that way again.

"We're comfortable with what's in front of us. It's in our hands. It's up to us."

France will also look to avoid any slip-ups against a fired-up Tonga side, whose captain Finau Maka suggested the French front row and midfield would be the areas they would target at Wellington Regional Stadium.

"I accept his comments but he's not the only to say that we have weaknesses, but I don't really care about it," France captain Thierry Dusautoir told reporters in Wellington.

"They (Tonga) play better and better rugby since they started against the ABs (All Blacks).

"I'm sure they're going to try to take their chance in the quarter-finals tomorrow.

"It will be a good game for us and a tough game."

