DUNEDIN, Sept 24 The most eagerly-awaited match of the rugby World Cup's pool stage will bring New Zealand to a standstill on Saturday as the host nation take on France at Eden Park (0830 GMT).

France stunned the All Blacks in the semi-finals in 1999 and in the quarter-finals four years ago and the mere sight of a French shirt sends a shudder of fear down the spines of the home fans.

This year's clash has lost some of its lustre by the fact that the losers should be happy to finish second in Pool A and enter the "European" side of the draw rather than the half likely to contain Australia and South Africa.

Richie McCaw will proudly become the first man to win 100 All Black caps when he leads the team out at a ground where New Zealand last lost 17 years ago - to France.

Saturday's other game is in Pool B in Dunedin where England should have little trouble piling on the points against a second-string Romanian side (0600).

Manager Martin Johnson has demanded a step up from his players, both in terms of performance and discipline, after their stuttering wins over Argentina and Georgia.

There are four games on Sunday, with the highlight being the Argentina v Scotland clash in Wellington (0730) that is likely to decide which country advances to the quarter-finals.