By Mitch Phillips
| DUNEDIN, Sept 24
DUNEDIN, Sept 24 The most eagerly-awaited match
of the rugby World Cup's pool stage will bring New Zealand to a
standstill on Saturday as the host nation take on France at Eden
Park (0830 GMT).
France stunned the All Blacks in the semi-finals in 1999 and
in the quarter-finals four years ago and the mere sight of a
French shirt sends a shudder of fear down the spines of the home
fans.
This year's clash has lost some of its lustre by the fact
that the losers should be happy to finish second in Pool A and
enter the "European" side of the draw rather than the half
likely to contain Australia and South Africa.
Richie McCaw will proudly become the first man to win 100
All Black caps when he leads the team out at a ground where New
Zealand last lost 17 years ago - to France.
Saturday's other game is in Pool B in Dunedin where England
should have little trouble piling on the points against a
second-string Romanian side (0600).
Manager Martin Johnson has demanded a step up from his
players, both in terms of performance and discipline, after
their stuttering wins over Argentina and Georgia.
There are four games on Sunday, with the highlight being the
Argentina v Scotland clash in Wellington (0730) that is likely
to decide which country advances to the quarter-finals.
(Editing by Clare Fallon; to query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com.)