Sept 29 Rugby World Cup scenarios prior to the last round of pool matches this week.

- - - -

Pool A

New Zealand 41 Tonga 10

France 47 Japan 21

Tonga 20 Canada 25

New Zealand 83 Japan 7

France 46 Canada 19

Tonga 31 Japan 18

New Zealand 37 France 17

Canada 23 Japan 23

Standings: P W D L PF PA BP* PTS

New Zealand 3 3 0 0 161 34 3 15

France 3 2 0 1 110 77 2 10

Canada 3 1 1 1 67 89 0 6

Tonga 3 1 0 2 61 84 1 5

Japan 4 0 1 3 69 184 0 1

Remaining fixtures:

Wellington, Oct. 1 - France v Tonga

Wellington, Oct. 2 - New Zealand v Canada

Pool A

New Zealand have won the pool and will play the runners up of Pool B in the quarter-finals.

France will finish second if they win or draw against Tonga or if they lose but collect a bonus point or if they lose but Tonga fail to collect a bonus point and Canada fail to beat New Zealand.

Tonga will finish second if they beat France and gain a bonus point and France do not gain a bonus point, assuming Canada fail to beat New Zealand.

Canada will finish second if they beat New Zealand and gain a bonus point and France lose to Tonga without a bonus point.

If France, Tonga and Canada all end on 10 points, second place will be decided on points differerence, with France likely to take it.

- -

Pool B

Scotland 34 Romania 24

Argentina 9 England 13

Scotland 15 Georgia 6

Argentina 43 Romania 8

England 41 Georgia 10

England 67 Romania 3

Argentina 13 Scotland 12

Georgia 25 Romania 9

Standings: P W D L PF PA BP PTS

England 3 3 0 0 121 22 2 14

Argentina 3 2 0 1 65 33 2 10

Scotland 3 2 0 1 61 43 2 10

Georgia 3 1 0 2 41 65 0 4

Romania 4 0 0 4 44 169 0 0

Remaining fixtures:

Auckland, Oct. 1 - England v Scotland

Palmerston North, Oct. 2 - Argentina v Georgia

England will win the group if they beat or draw with Scotland or lose but with two bonus points.

If England lose and there are no bonus points in the match, either side could qualify but it would depend on Argentina's result.

If Scotland win and there are no bonus points leaving England and Scotland both on 14 points and Argentina win with a bonus point, Argentina would win the group with 15 points and Scotland would finish second on their head-to-head result against England.

If Scotland win and there are no bonus points and Argentina win without a bonus point, all three teams would be on 14 points and positions would be decided on points difference. This would almost certainly eliminate Scotland while the top two positions would be dependent on the margins of victory/defeat in their remaining games.

If all three teams end up on 14 or 15 points, positions would be decided on overall points difference in the group, which would almost certainly eliminate Scotland. If Scotland lose but gain one or two bonus points, they could finish second, so long as Argentina also lose and gain fewer bonus points.

If Scotland win with a bonus point and England do not gain two bonus points in defeat they will win the group if Argentina fail to beat Georgia with a bonus point.

If Scotland and Argentina both win with a bonus point and England fail to gain a bonus point, Argentina would top the group ahead of Scotland.

If Argentina win with a bonus point and England lose and do not gain a bonus point, Argentina would top the group.

If Argentina win with or without a bonus point and Scotland fail to win, then Argentina would finish second.

If both games are draws, England would top the group ahead of Argentina.

- -

Pool C

Australia 32 Italy 6

Ireland 22 U.S. 10

Russia 6 U.S. 13

Australia 6 Ireland 15

Italy 53 Russia 17

Australia 67 U.S. 5

Ireland 62 Russia 12

Italy 27 U.S. 10

Standings: P W D L PF PA BP PTS

Ireland 3 3 0 0 99 28 1 13

Australia 3 2 0 1 105 26 2 10

Italy 3 2 0 1 86 59 3 10

U.S. 4 1 0 3 38 122 0 4

Russia 3 0 0 3 35 128 1 1

Remainging fixtures:

Nelson, Oct. 1 - Australia v Russia

Dunedin, Oct. 2 - Ireland v Italy

Pool C

Ireland will win the group if they beat Italy

Ireland will qualify if they avoid defeat to Italy

Australia will qualify if they beat Russia with a bonus point.

Australia will top the group if they beat Russia with a bonus point and Italy beat Ireland with or without a bonus point (assuming Ireland do not gain two bonus points in defeat).

Italy will win the group if they beat Ireland (and Ireland fail to get two bonus points) and Australia fail to beat Russia.

Italy will win the group if they beat Ireland with a bonus point and Australia beat Russia but fail to get a bonus point (as long as Ireland do not gain two bonus points in defeat)

Italy will finish second if they beat Ireland, with or without a bonus point (assuming Ireland do not gain two bonus points in defeat) if Australia win with a bonus point.

If Ireland lose to Italy and gain a bonus point, Italy fail to get a bonus point and Australia beat Russia without a bonus point, all three teams would end up on 14 points and positions would be decided on points difference with Italy likely to miss out.

If Ireland lose to Italy and gain two bonus points, Italy get a bonus point and Australia beat Russia with a bonus point, all three teams would end up on 15 points and positions would be decided on points difference with Italy likely to miss out.

If Australia lose to Russia and do not gain a bonus point, Ireland would qualify and Italy would qualify if they take at least a bonus point from their match against Ireland.

If Australia lose to Russia and gain a bonus point, they would still qualify if Italy fail to beat or draw with Ireland or do not gain two bonus points in defeat.

- -

Pool D

Fiji 49 Namibia 25

South Africa 17 Wales 16

Samoa 49 Namibia 12

South Africa 49 Fiji 3

Wales 17 Samoa 10

South Africa 87 Namibia 0

Fiji 7 Samoa 27

Wales 81 Namibia 0

Standings: P W D L PF PA BP PTS

South Africa 3 3 0 0 153 19 2 14

Wales 3 2 0 1 114 34 2 10

Samoa 3 2 0 1 86 36 2 10

Fiji 3 1 0 2 59 101 1 5

Namibia 4 0 0 4 44 266 0 0

Remaining fixtures:

Auckland, Sept. 30 - South Africa v Samoa

Hamilton, Oct. 2 - Wales v Fiji.

South Africa will win the group if they beat or draw with Samoa or if they lose and gain two bonus points.

If Wales win and Samoa lose or draw, Wales will finish second

If Samoa win and Wales lose or draw, Samoa will qualify for the quarter-finals

If Samoa win and there are no bonus points, leaving South Africa and Samoa on 14 points and Wales beat Fiji with a bonus point, Wales would win the group with 15 points and Samoa would finish second on their head to head record against South Africa.

If Samoa win and there are no bonus points, and Wales beat Fiji without a bonus point, all three teams would be on 14 points and placing would be decided on points difference, almost certainly