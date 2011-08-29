WELLINGTON Aug 29 Match schedule for the rugby World Cup in New Zealand, which runs from Sept. 9-Oct. 23. (kickoff time is GMT; NZ moves to daylight savings time on Sept. 25) Pool A Pool B Pool C Pool D New Zealand Argentina Australia South Africa France England Ireland Wales Tonga Scotland Italy Fiji Canada Georgia Russia Samoa Japan Romania U.S. Namibia

Pool matches Sept. 9 - New Zealand v Tonga, Auckland 0830 (Pool A) Sept. 10 - Scotland v Romania, Invercargill 0100 (Pool B)

- Fiji v Namibia, Rotorua 0330 (Pool D)

- France v Japan, Albany 0600 (Pool A)

- Argentina v England, Dunedin 0830 (Pool B) Sept. 11 - Australia v Italy, Albany 0330 (Pool C)

- Ireland v U.S., New Plymouth 0600 (Pool C)

- South Africa v Wales, Wellington 0830 (Pool D) Sept. 14 - Samoa v Namibia, Rotorua 0230 (Pool D)

- Tonga v Canada, Whangarei 0500 (Pool A)

- Scotland v Georgia, Invercargill 0730 (Pool B) Sept. 15 - Russia v U.S., New Plymouth 0730 (Pool C) Sept. 16 - New Zealand v Japan, Hamilton 0800 (Pool A) Sept. 17 - Argentina v Romania, Invercargill 0330 (Pool B)

- South Africa v Fiji, Wellington 0600 (Pool D)

- Australia v Ireland, Auckland 0830 (Pool C) Sept. 18 - Wales v Samoa, Hamilton 0330 (Pool D)

- England v Georgia, Dunedin 0600 (Pool B)

- France v Canada, Napier 0830 (Pool A) Sept. 20 - Italy v Russia, Nelson 0730 (Pool C) Sept. 21 - Tonga v Japan, Whangarei 0730 (Pool A) Sept. 22 - South Africa v Namibia, Albany 0800 (Pool D) Sept. 23 - Australia v U.S., Wellington 0830 (Pool C) Sept. 24 - England v Romania, Dunedin 1800 (Pool B)

- New Zealand v France, Auckland 0830 (Pool A) Sept. 25 - Fiji v Samoa, Auckland 0230 (Pool D)

- Ireland v Russia, Rotorua 0500 (Pool C)

- Argentina v Scotland, Wellington 0730 (Pool B) Sept. 26 - Wales v Namibia, New Plymouth 0630 (Pool D) Sept. 27 - Canada v Japan, Napier 0400 (Pool A)

- Italy v U.S., Nelson 0630 (Pool C) Sept. 28 - Georgia v Romania, Palmerston North 0430 (Pool B) Sept. 30 - South Africa v Samoa, Albany 0730 (Pool D) Oct. 1 - Australia v Russia, Nelson 0230 (Pool C)

- France v Tonga, Wellington 0500 (Pool A)

- England v Scotland, Auckland 0730 (Pool B) Oct. 2 - Argentina v Georgia, Palmerston North 0000 (Pool B)

- New Zealand v Canada, Wellington 0230 (Pool A)

- Wales v Fiji, Hamilton 0500 (Pool D)

- Ireland v Italy, Dunedin 0730 (Pool C)

Quarter-finals: Oct. 8 - QF 1 W Pool C v RU Pool D, Wellington 0500

- QF 2 W Pool B v RU Pool A, Auckland 0730 Oct. 9 - QF 3 W Pool D v RU Pool C, Wellington 0500

- QF 4 W Pool A v RU Pool B, Auckland 0730

Semi-finals: Oct. 15 - Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2, Auckland 0800 Oct. 16 - Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4, Auckland 0800

Third-place playoff: Oct. 21 - Loser SF 1 v Loser SF 2, Auckland 0730

Final: Oct. 23 - Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2, Auckland 0800

