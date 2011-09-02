AUCKLAND, Sept 2 Scotland and Canada took part in a rare joint training session in Queensland, Australia on Friday as the duo continued preparations ahead of the World Cup in New Zealand.

Both sides went through their own warm-ups before coming together to run through live scrums, lineouts and attacking and defensive plays.

"I'm really pleased how the training has gone today," Scotland coach Andy Robinson told the Scottish Rugby Union website (www.scottishrugby.org).

"It's nice to... see some different people and also put ourselves up against Canada. Live scrums, live lineouts which went well for both teams and some good shape in attack and defense."

Scotland depart for New Zealand on Wednesday ahead of their Pool B opener against Romania on Sept. 10 in Invercargill before games against Georgia, Argentina and old rivals England.

Former England coach Robinson used the chance to try out some new moves as he attempts to maintain Scotland's proud record of reaching at least the quarter-finals of every World Cup.

"I think it is always good to try things when you are working with different opposition who don't know your moves so you can work on some structure so it was good and it was great to see the Canadians and they trained really well."

Canada face an even tougher assignment as they have been grouped in Pool A with France, Tonga, Japan and hosts and hot favourites New Zealand.

"We have got three teams really close in the rankings," said flyhalf Ander Monro, who sat out the session with a leg injury.

"Us, Japan and Tonga. These are the two games we will be targeting strongly and if we can cause an upset, maybe against the French, we'll be giving it everything we've got."

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John O'Brien; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more rugby stories