AUCKLAND, Sept 2 Scotland and Canada took part
in a rare joint training session in Queensland, Australia on
Friday as the duo continued preparations ahead of the World Cup
in New Zealand.
Both sides went through their own warm-ups before coming
together to run through live scrums, lineouts and attacking and
defensive plays.
"I'm really pleased how the training has gone today,"
Scotland coach Andy Robinson told the Scottish Rugby Union
website (www.scottishrugby.org).
"It's nice to... see some different people and also put
ourselves up against Canada. Live scrums, live lineouts which
went well for both teams and some good shape in attack and
defense."
Scotland depart for New Zealand on Wednesday ahead of their
Pool B opener against Romania on Sept. 10 in Invercargill before
games against Georgia, Argentina and old rivals England.
Former England coach Robinson used the chance to try out
some new moves as he attempts to maintain Scotland's proud
record of reaching at least the quarter-finals of every World
Cup.
"I think it is always good to try things when you are
working with different opposition who don't know your moves so
you can work on some structure so it was good and it was great
to see the Canadians and they trained really well."
Canada face an even tougher assignment as they have been
grouped in Pool A with France, Tonga, Japan and hosts and hot
favourites New Zealand.
"We have got three teams really close in the rankings," said
flyhalf Ander Monro, who sat out the session with a leg injury.
"Us, Japan and Tonga. These are the two games we will be
targeting strongly and if we can cause an upset, maybe against
the French, we'll be giving it everything we've got."
