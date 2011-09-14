Rugby-England retain Clifford, Slade for Wales clash
AUCKLAND, Sept 14 (updates Scotland changes with Ross Ford, Dougie Hall)
Scotland play Georgia in a Pool B match of the rugby World Cup on Wednesday (times GMT):
Where: Rugby Park Stadium, Invercargill.
Capacity: 17,000
When: Wednesday, Sept. 14 (kickoff 0730)
Referee: George Clancy (Ireland)
Teams:
Scotland Georgia
15-Rory Lamont 15-Revaz Gigauri
14-Max Evans 14-Irakli Machkhaneli
13-Nick De Luca 13-David Kacharava
12-Graeme Morrison 12-Tedo Zibzibadze
11-Sean Lamont 11-Alexander Todua
10-Dan Parks 10-Merab Kvirikashvili
9-Rory Lawson (Captain) 9-Irakli Abuseridze(Captain)
8-Kelly Brown 8-Dimitri Basilaia
7-Ross Rennie 7-Mamuka Gorgodze
6-Ally Strokosch 6-Shalva Sutiashvili
5-Jim Hamilton 5-Vakhtang Maisuradze
4-Nathan Hines 4-Levan Datunashvili
3-Euan Murray 3-David Zirakashvili
2-Ross Ford 2-Jaba Bregvadze
1-Allan Jacobsen 1-David Khinchagishvili
Replacements
16-Dougie Hall 16-Akvsenti Giorgadze
17-Geoff Cross 17-David Kubriashvili
18-Alasdair Dickinson 18-Giorgi Chkhaidze
19-Richie Gray 19-Viktor Kolelishvili
20-Richie Vernon 20-Bidzina Samkharadze
21-Chris Cusiter 21-Lasha Khmaladze
22-Chris Paterson 22-Malkhaz Urjukashvili
Coaches: Andy Robinson Richie Dixon
IRB ranking
Scotland 7
Georgia 16
Overall record:
Played: 0
