WELLINGTON, Sept 15 Turnaround times for matches at the rugby World Cup should be more equitable to ensure the Tier Two nations are given a better chance of competing, according to Scotland coach Andy Robinson.

Robinson's comments come on the back of Canada coach Kieran Crowley's observation that his side have only four days to recover from their physically abrasive 25-20 victory over Tonga in Whangarei on Wednesday before they meet France in Napier.

Samoa, who beat Namibia 49-12 in Rotorua on Wednesday, now play Wales in Hamilton on Sunday. The Pacific islanders play all four of their pool games in 16 days.

"I saw (International Rugby Board chief executive) Mike Miller on our flight today and I said to him that a four-day turnaround for squads that don't have the real depth is something that has to be improved," Robinson told reporters in Wellington on Thursday.

"It's not something that we should be allowing to happen if possible. It's better than it was in 2007 and hopefully in 2015 it will improve again."

Scotland, who are in the top tier of rugby nations, were forced to play Romania and Georgia within four days of each other, but now have an 11-day break before they face Argentina in Wellington on Sept. 25.

HUGE PRESSURE

Robinson said he had not been concerned at the quick turnaround for his side's first two matches as they had sufficient depth in their squad, but had thought that all teams deserved a level playing field.

"Teams can do it if you have the depth of squad like the top nations (but) if you don't have that depth... it does put you under huge pressure.

"All teams should have a five day turnaround, but I guess that's down to television and the media and it's really for you to help and support that for these teams."

Robinson, however, was convinced the teams ranked outside the top-10 had closed the gap on the Tier One nations, as was evident by the way Romania and Georgia had played against the Scots in Invercargill, which was only good for world rugby.

Scotland needed two late tries from Simon Danielli to beat a fired up Romania 34-24, while they ground out a 15-6 victory over Georgia in atrocious conditions on Wednesday, and Robinson was convinced it would only be a matter of time before the Tier Two nations truly challenged for the Webb Ellis trophy.

"I have always enjoyed banging the drum for the Tier Two nations because for the game of rugby to go truly global we need 20 teams there competing for the World Cup as you have in soccer," Robinson said.

"I see that happening in probably 16 years time, it will take some time for that to occur.

"(But) with professionalism, with governments getting behind some of the eastern European countries, that will help develop the game so that's brilliant.

"The same with the Pacific Islands. It's brilliant they're able to pick their best sides and bring them to this tournament because it only enhances the World Cup.

"There shouldn't be any easy games for teams."

(Editing by Ossian Shine; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double click on the newslink: for more rugby stories