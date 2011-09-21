WELLINGTON, Sept 22 Scotland coach Andy Robinson has made five changes to his starting side for their rugby World Cup Pool B match against Argentina in Wellington on Sunday.

World Cup captain Alastair Kellock was not named in the matchday 22, and instead the captaincy will remain with scrumhalf Rory Lawson, who led the side against Georgia in Invercargill.

Fullback Chris Paterson and flyhalf Ruaridh Jackson have returned to the backline after they missed their second match against Georgia as Robinson had given virtually his entire squad a run in their first two games against Romania and Georgia where they achieved two narrow victories.

"I have picked a team to beat Argentina, the selection is simply about this match and we must view it as another match, while affording our opponents the respect they deserve," Robinson said in a statement.

Tighthead prop Euan Murray, widely considered one of the best scrummagers in the world, was not named because he does not play on a Sunday due to his religious beliefs.

Scotland's last pool game is against traditional foes England in Auckland on Oct. 1.

