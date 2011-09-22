(adds detail, more quotes)

WELLINGTON, Sept 22 Scotland coach Andy Robinson has made five changes to his starting line-up for the showdown with Argentina in Wellington on Sunday which could determine their World Cup fate.

World Cup captain Alastair Kellock was not named in the 22 for the match, which is likely to decide who finishes second in Pool B and reaches the quarter-finals, and instead the captaincy will remain with scrumhalf Rory Lawson.

Lawson led the side to victory against Georgia in Invercargill in their second match at the tournament, his fourth win in four matches as skipper.

Robinson gave virtually all of his squad a run in the narrow victories over Romania and Georgia but on Thursday recalled fullback Chris Paterson and flyhalf Ruaridh Jackson.

"I have picked a team to beat Argentina -- the selection is simply about this match and we must view it as another match, while affording our opponents the respect they deserve," Robinson said in a statement.

Paterson, one of the most reliable place kickers in test rugby, said the team's mission was clear as they look to put together six straight victories for the first time since 1990.

"It's going to be an incredibly tight game, a close game, two good sides who often play close games against each other," he told reporters. "So we're looking to win and continue progress through this group."

Tighthead prop and devout Christian Euan Murray, widely considered one of the best scrummagers in the world, was not available for selection because he does not play on Sundays due to his faith.

Lock Richie Gray returns in place of Nathan Hines in the second row and John Barclay has edged out Ross Rennie at openside flanker.

The teams are well acquainted, having met five times since the Argentines beat Scotland in the quarter-finals of the last World Cup on their way to finishing third.

"Of course we can draw confidence from our victories in Tucuman and Mar del Plata last year -- just as Argentina will retain happy memories from their win at Murrayfield in 2009," Robinson added.

"I also believe that Argentina -- as they have demonstrated already in the last two months -- are a better team than we faced on their soil last year."

Scotland's last pool game is in Auckland on Oct. 1 against traditional foes England, who are favourites to win the group having beaten Argentina in their opening match.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury and Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Ian Ransom;