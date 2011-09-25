(adds details, quotes)

WELLINGTON, Sept 25 Replacement winger Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino beat four defenders from 35 metres out to help Argentina to snatch a 13-12 victory over Scotland that kept alive their rugby World Cup quarter-finals chances on Sunday.

Amorosino's 72nd-minute try, which was converted by captain Felipe Contepomi, brought Argentina back from 12-6 down to give the Pumas, who finished third at the 2007 World Cup, victory in a bruising encounter.

Both Argentina and Scotland have 10 points in Pool B, with leaders England on 14. The Scots play their traditional foes at Eden Park on Oct. 1 while the Pumas play Georgia in Palmerston North on Oct. 2.

"We knew it was always going to be a tough, 80-minute game. Scotland played very well, today the luck was for us and I hope next week it's for them against England," Contepomi said in a pitchside interview.

"Scotland is a very solid team with a solid set piece but you take what you get and we got the win.

"This young group worked very hard and not many people in Argentina believed in us but we are one game away from the quarter-finals.

"We haven't gone through yet but we've made a big step."

CARNIVAL ATMOSPHERE

The Pumas' fans transformed the 'Torta Lata' (Cake Tin) into a soccer-style amphitheatre, despite the miserable weather, with their chanting, dancing and singing though the match failed to rise to their carnival exhortations.

Scotland's enterprise -- they were prepared to spin the ball wide -- did not result in points as they turned the ball over numerous times while in the Pumas' half.

The first half scoring was restricted to three penalties, one to Contepomi and one each to Chris Paterson and Ruaridh Jackson to give the Scots a 6-3 lead at the break.

Scotland had the advantage of a blustery southerly wind in the second half, and were prepared to resort to high kicks in the swirling wind to put pressure on the Pumas in their own half, though again they failed to capitalise.

Contepomi tied the game at 6-6 in the 62nd minute with his second penalty, though Jackson struck back immediately to snatch back the lead when the Scots forwards set him up for a 40-metre drop goal.

Replacement flyhalf Dan Parks extended the lead and appeared to have won the match with a drop goal, though Amorosino sealed the win with eight minutes remaining.

Parks had the opportunity to seal the win in the final minute but his drop goal attempt was pushed to the left.

"Ultimately it was always going to be small amrgins that dictated the winner ...and fair play to Amorosino, he took his try really well," Scotland captain Rory Lawson said.

"On a night like tonight it was going to be about controlling territory, controlling posession and creating pressure and ... I felt we played in the right areas ... but ultimately it was not enough.

"We'll go away, ultimately we've got to put in a big performance in Auckland next week."

