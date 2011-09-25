* Amorosino try keeps Pumas in hunt for quarter-finals
By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Sept 25 Replacement winger Lucas
Gonzalez Amorosino beat four defenders from 35 metres out to
help Argentina to snatch a 13-12 victory over Scotland on Sunday
that kept alive their rugby World Cup quarter-final chances.
Scotland coach Andy Robinson rued "30 seconds of madness"
which cost his side victory in the Pool B game and left them
likely to need a win against old foes England next weekend.
Amorosino's 72nd-minute try, which was converted by captain
Felipe Contepomi, brought Argentina back from 12-6 down to give
the Pumas, who finished third at the 2007 World Cup, victory in
a bruising encounter.
"You have to give the Scotland lads tremendous credit for
the way they played the game. I thought tactically they were
very smart and they created a number of opportunities but 30
seconds of madness has cost us," Robinson told reporters.
"You have to give Argentina credit for finding a way to win
the game when in the second half I thought they were outplayed
(but) they found an answer (and) their never-say-die attitude
got them through."
Both Argentina and Scotland have 10 points in Pool B, with
leaders England on 14. The Scots play England on Saturday at
Eden Park, while the Pumas play Georgia in Palmerston North next
Sunday.
For Scotland to progress, they will almost certainly have to
beat England and then hope that Argentina's result and the
bonus-point situation works in their favour.
CARNIVAL ATMOSPHERE
The Pumas' fans transformed the stadium into a soccer-style
amphitheatre, despite the miserable weather, with their
chanting, dancing and singing though the match failed to rise to
their carnival exhortations.
Scotland's enterprise -- they were prepared to spin the ball
wide -- did not result in points as they turned the ball over
numerous times while in the Pumas' half.
"We controlled a lot of the territory and possession and
gave ourselves a chance to win that game," Scotland captain Rory
Lawson said.
"We are hugely disappointed we gave Argentina the 30 seconds
that broke us down, but at the same time we take our hats off to
them for executing that opportunity."
The first-half scoring was restricted to three penalties,
one to Contepomi and one each to Chris Paterson and Ruaridh
Jackson to give the Scots a 6-3 lead at the break.
Scotland had the advantage of a blustery, southerly wind in
the second half and were prepared to resort to high kicks in the
swirling wind to put pressure on the Pumas in their own half,
though again they failed to capitalise.
Contepomi tied the game at 6-6 in the 62nd minute with his
second penalty, though Jackson struck back immediately to snatch
back the lead when the Scots forwards set him up for a 40-metre
drop goal.
Replacement flyhalf Dan Parks extended the lead and appeared
to have won the match with a drop goal, though Amorosino sealed
the win with eight minutes remaining.
Parks had the opportunity to snatch back victory in the
final minute but his drop goal attempt was pushed to the left.
"It was a must-win game and maybe we didn't play the way we
practised but it was very important that we managed to turn
around six points in the final 10 minutes," Contepomi said
through an interpreter.
"It think it is a great boost for us, now we depend on
ourselves (but)...we haven't achieved anything yet.
"So we know we are in the front seat in terms of going to
play Georgia and looking to qualify."
