AUCKLAND, Sept 27 Scotland coach Andy Robinson gave his team 24 hours to vent their frustrations over Sunday's last-gasp defeat to Argentina before turning their focus to this week's do-or-die rugby World Cup clash against England.

The Scots were left distraught after dramatically losing their third Pool B clash 13-12 to the Pumas courtesy of a late Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino try in Wellington.

The defeat means Scotland will almost certainly have to beat their oldest rivals England in their final group match on Saturday to have a chance of staying alive in the tournament.

"We had 24 hours to get rid of all our frustrations, emotions," Robinson told reporters on the team's arrival in Auckland on Tuesday.

"It's important to go there because the guys put a lot of hard work in their performance and it was disappointing to lose a game. Particularly in the manner that we did.

"But we've got through that. Today is really the first day that we now start focusing on England and there is a real vibrancy about the team."

Despite his attempt to draw a line under the defeat, Robinson was tempted to pick over the scabs once more and said conceding a try in particular had made it all the harder to accept.

"I could see us potentially losing the game through penalties that we would give away, or drop goals that Argentina would score, because that was the nature of the game," he said.

"But I thought we were pretty in control of the game defensively and to concede a try in the manner that we did, was just a bit of a shock. It was to everybody, it was a shock to the system."

QUALITY TEAM

The former England coach said although Scotland's destiny was still in their own hands, it would take a great performance to beat the 2003 world champions at Eden Park on Saturday.

"England are a good side," he added. "Contrary to what a lot of people write about them, they are a quality team. They won the Six Nations and they have got a good blend to the way they play.

"They have conceded but one try in the tournament so far, so they have defended well and they are a well-organised side."

Robinson said he would not be discussing the "bumps and bruises" his team sustained against the Argentines until he announced his side on Thursday.

The Scotland coach will be hoping to harness the kind of Celtic storm that has undone England in the Six Nations in the past and said he would take encouragement from the way his team rebounded after losing 49-3 to the All Blacks last November.

"We were comfortably beaten (but) the following week we beat South Africa and we beat them with a comprehensive performance from everybody," he said.

"We know what we need to do and there is total trust in the whole squad that mentally and physically they are able to rise to the challenge." (Editing by Peter Rutherford) (For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

