By Nick Mulvenney
AUCKLAND, Sept 29 Scotland coach Andy Robinson
has recalled skipper Alastair Kellock and picked a side full of
pace to play England in Saturday's must-win World Cup Pool B
clash at Eden Park.
Robinson made seven changes to his starting line-up from the
team that dramatically lost to Argentina last Sunday for a match
they must win by a margin to have a chance of reaching the
quarter-finals.
"The way we've gone about this tournament is we've picked
sides to win games of rugby," Robinson told reporters at the
team hotel on Thursday.
"We can't go on the pitch and chase the game ... we need to
get the scoreboard moving right at the start of the game and yet
focus on the challenge in front of us."
Kellock returns at lock in place of Jim Hamilton, while
Richie Vernon replaces Kelly Brown after the incumbent number
eight suffered a head knock in the 13-12 defeat by Argentina.
"Safety is the key factor in sport that you must get right,"
said Robinson. "Kelly went on the bike yesterday and still had
headaches so there was no way he was going to play."
Robinson has overhauled his backline with Joe Ansbro coming
in at outside centre to form a partnership with Sean Lamont, who
moves in from the wing to be replaced by Simon Danielli out
wide.
Mike Blair's attacking threat has won him starting berth at
scrumhalf with Chris Cusiter backing him up on the bench and
Rory Lawson dropped from the matchday squad.
"We needed to put a bit more pace into the team but we also
needed to get the balance right," said the coach.
"You can put pace into a team but you still need to
establish a go forward. We've got to play through England, we're
not going to beat them by just going around them."
Although form would dictate a victory for England, the
oldest rivalry in international rugby has thrown up more than
its fair share of upsets and this will be the first meeting in
140 years to be played at a neutral venue.
ANTI-ENGLISH PASSIONS
Former England international and coach Robinson said he
would be encouraging his team to work up their anti-English
passions before the match, even if it meant taking it out on
him.
"You've got to use every emotion, because rugby union is an
emotional game," he said.
"There's a lot of chaos in England-Scotland games and the
thing is to be able to think clearly in that chaos, and one of
the things we're looking to do on Saturday is play really
quickly."
Scotland's best chance of progressing is to beat the 2003
world champions by at least eight points on Saturday and hope
Argentina run in four tries in a victory over Georgia in the
final Pool B match on Sunday.
"We're just going to focus on winning the test match,"
Robinson said. "We can't get overly worried about the
scoreboard, just get in front."
Team: 15-Chris Paterson, 14-Max Evans, 13-Joe Ansbro,
12-Sean Lamont, 11-Simon Danielli, 10-Ruaridh Jackson, 9-Mike
Blair, 8-Richie Vernon, 7-John Barclay, 6-Ally Strokosch,
5-Alastair Kellock (captain), 4-Richie Gray, 3-Euan Murray,
2-Ross Ford, 1-Allan Jacobsen.
Replacements: 16-Scott Lawson, 17-Alasdair Dickinson,
18-Nathan Hines, 19-Ross Rennie, 20-Chris Cusiter, 21-Dan Parks,
22-Nick de Luca.
