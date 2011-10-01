AUCKLAND Oct 1 Scotland coach Andy Robinson identified his team's failure to claim a crucial restart when leading 12-3 as the reason for their 16-12 loss to England on Saturday and a probable early exit from the World Cup.

Scotland fullback Chris Paterson had kicked a 56th minute penalty to extend the lead to nine points at Eden Park in a match they had to win by at least eight to have a realistic chance of reaching the quarter-finals.

However, Scotland bungled the kickoff which led to England regaining the ball and flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson slotting a drop goal, the start of 13 unanswered points that led to England claiming the victory which ensured a quarter-final spot.

"It's about the inches and missing a restart at 12-3 and suddenly it becoming 12-6, you can't relieve the pressure in that way so quickly," Scotland coach Andy Robinson told reporters.

"We had to win that restart. We didn't and I felt that, when you look at the game at the end there, that's where they got on the front foot was from that restart. Small margins."

Scotland captain Alastair Kellock agreed with his coach about the turning point.

"It gave them territory," the towering lock said.

"Restarts are crucial in any game you have to secure them. Pressure came on and we didn't communicate and communication is something we have got to keep doing.

"It's a simple restart to take but it has to be called for and somebody has to claim it and we go from there. We didn't do that. We needed to claim that restart."

SOME CLASS

Both men cut sombre figures as they spoke, hurt by their team's failure to take the chances created against an England side who did not threaten their line until winger Chris Ashton crossed to score the game-winning try two minutes from time.

"I thought England were very clinical when they got their chance. We played a lot of rugby, we chucked ourselves at them, we created a few opportunities, but did not take them," Kellock said.

"England got good territory in that second half and created a couple of opportunities and scored their try that ultimately won them the game. That was the difference."

Scotland claimed a losing bonus point for their efforts, which maintained their interest in the tournament, but that is likely to end on Sunday when Argentina face Georgia.

The south Americans need just a point from the match at Palmerston North to set-up a quarter-final against hosts and favourites New Zealand and end Scotland's proud record of reaching the last eight of every World Cup.

Robinson, whose side suffered a narrow 13-12 loss to Argentina on Sunday after conceding a late converted try, was hoping for a favour from the Georgians, who are coached by Scotland's Richie Dixon.

"We hope that Richie Dixon is speaking Scottish to the Georgians and brings something out of them," Robinson said with a smile.

"Georgia have done really well but Argentina have got some class and they showed that last week with the try they scored against us."

