Factbox on Scotland ahead of the rugby World Cup in New Zealand which starts on Sept.9

Coach: Andy Robinson

Captain: Alastair Kellock

2007 Result: Quarter-final

Best performances: Fourth (1991)

Prospects - Their proud record of reaching at least the quarter-finals of every World Cup faces a tough test in New Zealand having been drawn in Pool B with arch-rivals England and Argentina, who beat them in the last eight four years ago.

Two warm-up wins over Ireland and Italy will help build confidence and they won't be short on passion and determination in matches but their lack of guile in the backs is likely to hinder progression.

Player to watch: Max Evans - Elder brother of winger Thom, who was forced to retire due to a spinal injury in 2010.

Evans is the standout, broken field runner in a Scotland side that contains plenty of bulk but perhaps lacks top-level pace.

Blessed with quick feet and smooth handling, Evans can play in the centre or on the wing and he will need to be closely watched by any opponent during the World Cup.

Squad

Backs - Joe Ansbro, Mike Blair, Chris Cusiter, Simon Danielli, Nick De Luca, Max Evans, Ruaridh Jackson, Rory Lamont, Sean Lamont, Rory Lawson, Graeme Morrison, Dan Parks, Chris Paterson.

Forwards - John Barclay, Kelly Brown, Geoff Cross, Alasdair Dickinson, Ross Ford, Richie Gray, Dougie Hall, Jim Hamilton, Nathan Hines, Allan Jacobsen, Alastair Kellock, Scott Lawson, Moray Low, Euan Murray, Ross Rennie, Alasdair Strokosch, Richie Vernon.

