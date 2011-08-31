Factbox on Scotland ahead of the rugby World Cup in New Zealand
which starts on Sept.9
Coach: Andy Robinson
Captain: Alastair Kellock
2007 Result: Quarter-final
Best performances: Fourth (1991)
Prospects - Their proud record of reaching at least the
quarter-finals of every World Cup faces a tough test in New
Zealand having been drawn in Pool B with arch-rivals England and
Argentina, who beat them in the last eight four years ago.
Two warm-up wins over Ireland and Italy will help build
confidence and they won't be short on passion and determination
in matches but their lack of guile in the backs is likely to
hinder progression.
Player to watch: Max Evans - Elder brother of winger Thom,
who was forced to retire due to a spinal injury in 2010.
Evans is the standout, broken field runner in a Scotland
side that contains plenty of bulk but perhaps lacks top-level
pace.
Blessed with quick feet and smooth handling, Evans can play
in the centre or on the wing and he will need to be closely
watched by any opponent during the World Cup.
Squad
Backs - Joe Ansbro, Mike Blair, Chris Cusiter, Simon
Danielli, Nick De Luca, Max Evans, Ruaridh Jackson, Rory Lamont,
Sean Lamont, Rory Lawson, Graeme Morrison, Dan Parks, Chris
Paterson.
Forwards - John Barclay, Kelly Brown, Geoff Cross, Alasdair
Dickinson, Ross Ford, Richie Gray, Dougie Hall, Jim Hamilton,
Nathan Hines, Allan Jacobsen, Alastair Kellock, Scott Lawson,
Moray Low, Euan Murray, Ross Rennie, Alasdair Strokosch, Richie
Vernon.
