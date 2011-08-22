LONDON Aug 22 Scotland omitted number eight
Johnnie Beattie from the 30-man World Cup squad announced by
head coach Andy Robinson on Monday.
Glasgow Warriors forward Beattie has been out of form since
returning from injury and Richie Vernon is likely to take his
place in the back row alongside Kelly Brown and John Barclay.
Winger Nikki Walker is also out after picking up a knee
injury against Italy at the weekend.
"I want to pay tribute to the dedicated and professional
approach of all those in our provisional squad," said Robinson
in a statement.
"Eight players have been unfortunate to miss out from that
squad but that is because of the talent we have been able to
assemble in our final 30."
The squad for the World Cup in New Zealand, with their first
Pool B match against Romania kicking off in Invercargill on
Sept. 10, will be captained by Beattie's Glasgow team mate
Alastair Kellock.
Kellock, who missed out on selection in 2007, is one of 12
players making his first appearance at a World Cup but the squad
also includes Chris Paterson who will be the first Scot to play
in four World Cups.
Lock Richie Gray, who turns 22 on Wednesday, is the youngest
player in the squad.
The other teams in Pool B are Argentina, England and
Georgia.
Squad:
Forwards: John Barclay, Kelly Brown, Geoff Cross, Alasdair
Dickinson, Ross Ford, Richie Gray, Dougie Hall, Jim Hamilton,
Nathan Hines, Allan Jacobsen, Alastair Kellock (captain), Scott
Lawson, Moray Low, Euan Murray, Ross Rennie, Alasdair Strokosch,
Richie Vernon.
Backs: Joe Ansbro, Mike Blair, Chris Cusiter, Simon
Danielli, Nick De Luca, Max Evans, Ruaridh Jackson, Rory Lamont,
Sean Lamont, Rory Lawson, Graeme Morrison, Dan Parks, Chris
Paterson.
