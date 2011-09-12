QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand, Sept 12 Despite seeing his team taken to the wire by Romania in their World Cup opener Scotland coach Andy Robinson has stuck to his plan to give many of his reserves a run in Wednesday's Pool B match against Georgia in Invercargill.

Two late Simon Danielli tries helped Scotland beat Romania 34-24 on Saturday, after trailing with six minutes to go, but Robinson said the physical demands of playing two tests in five days ensured he needed to rest many of his first-choice players.

Only four survive from Saturday's clash: Sean Lamont, who switches from centre to wing, Kelly Brown, who moves from flanker to number eight, winger Max Evans and loosehead prop Allan Jacobsen.

With Georgia expected to provide a stiff test up front, Robinson has opted for five forwards on the bench.

"The selection is based on the four-day turnaround from Saturday's match and is about us continuing our winning start to the tournament with a victory over Georgia," Robinson said.

"It should not be interpreted as a reflection on our performance against Romania.

"We spoke before the tournament about the need to utilise our squad over these opening two games given the proximity of the fixtures and that is what we have done.

"Of course we will look for considerable improvement on our display at the weekend, particularly in our discipline at the breakdown, an area where we have been consistently good in recent times. We simply must not give away cheap three points."

Scrumhalf Rory Lawson takes over the captaincy from Alistair Kellock, who is rested, and will hope to maintain his 100 percent record after leading the Scots to victories over South Africa, Samoa and Ireland in the last year. (Editing by John O'Brien; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)