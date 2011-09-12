By Mitch Phillips
QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand, Sept 12 Despite seeing
his team taken to the wire by Romania in their World Cup opener
Scotland coach Andy Robinson has stuck to his plan to give many
of his reserves a run in Wednesday's Pool B match against
Georgia in Invercargill.
Two late Simon Danielli tries helped Scotland beat Romania
34-24 on Saturday, after trailing with six minutes to go, but
Robinson said the physical demands of playing two tests in five
days ensured he needed to rest many of his first-choice players.
Only four survive from Saturday's clash: Sean Lamont, who
switches from centre to wing, Kelly Brown, who moves from
flanker to number eight, winger Max Evans and loosehead prop
Allan Jacobsen.
With Georgia expected to provide a stiff test up front,
Robinson has opted for five forwards on the bench.
"The selection is based on the four-day turnaround from
Saturday's match and is about us continuing our winning start to
the tournament with a victory over Georgia," Robinson said.
"It should not be interpreted as a reflection on our
performance against Romania.
"We spoke before the tournament about the need to utilise
our squad over these opening two games given the proximity of
the fixtures and that is what we have done.
"Of course we will look for considerable improvement on our
display at the weekend, particularly in our discipline at the
breakdown, an area where we have been consistently good in
recent times. We simply must not give away cheap three points."
Scrumhalf Rory Lawson takes over the captaincy from Alistair
Kellock, who is rested, and will hope to maintain his 100
percent record after leading the Scots to victories over South
Africa, Samoa and Ireland in the last year.
