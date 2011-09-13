By Mitch Phillips
QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand, Sept 13 Scotland's
World Cup game against Georgia on Wednesday has been widely
viewed as a clash of the packs but a trio of Scottish backs are
bidding to ensure their efforts do not go unnoticed as they
fight to be part of the first-choice team.
Scrumhalf Rory Lawson, who will captain the side at
Invercargill, flyhalf Dan Parks and centre Graeme Morrison are
three of the 11 changes made from the team who scraped a 34-24
win after Romania bullied their pack in the opening Pool B game
last Saturday, and all have points to prove.
With regular captain Alastair Kellock rested, Lawson, 30,
will hope to maintain his impressive record as skipper, having
led the Scots to victories over South Africa, Samoa and Ireland
in his only three games in charge over the last year.
Mike Blair and Chris Cusiter may be ahead of him in the
scrumhalf pecking order but Lawson has the chance to impress
coach Andy Robinson.
"Everyone is a cog in the bigger machine. If we all perform
our individual roles within that, ultimately I believe we'll be
successful and win games," Lawson told reporters.
"We got a bit of a fright on Saturday against Romania and if
ever we needed a little bit of wake-up call, that was it. But we
came out of that with five points, and now we're looking forward
to Georgia."
Parks did not seem to be part of Robinson's plans when the
former England assistant coach took over the Scotland duties and
though he has fought his way back into contention, he still sits
behind Ruaridh Jackson, who has started five of Scotland's last
six tests, including the Romania clash.
"I'm raring to go. Hopefully I can make the most of the
opportunity," said Parks, who teamed up well with Lawson in last
November's win over the Springboks.
"I feel like I did when I got that chance for the Wales game
back in 2010, that same sense of hunger. I really want to do
well."
Morrison was unavailable for the Romania game with a leg
injury but, having not made the squad for the 2007 World Cup, is
another player champing at the bit.
"The forwards are going to be blowing with the amount of
work they'll have to do, so it's up to us in the backline to do
some of their work," he said.
"If that means getting the team going forward I'm relishing
that role.
"We want to go out there and do Scotland proud, putting in a
performance for 80 minutes, instead of 10 at the start and 10 at
the end, and ultimately coming away with a good win."
Robinson said he had always planned to make wholesale
changes because of the quick turnaround from Saturday's match
but said the door remained open to secure slots for the key pool
fixtures to come against Argentina and England.
"The guys putting the shirt on understand what it means and
they have a huge opportunity against a very good, physical side
to put their hands up and it's about performing on the day," he
said.
