WELLINGTON, Sept 26
WELLINGTON, Sept 26 Scotland flyhalf Dan Parks
echoed the feelings of his entire squad after a late Lucas
Gonzalez Amorosino converted try gave Argentina a 13-12 victory
in their rugby World Cup Pool B match on Sunday.
The loss means Scotland must beat England next Saturday at
Eden Park to give themselves any chance of qualifying for the
quarter-finals, while the Pumas face Georgia next Sunday in
Palmerston North.
"Very, very, very depressing, very depressing," Parks told
reporters when asked if it was the worst he had felt coming off
the rugby field.
"I would have to say that it's the most important loss. It
makes it very difficult for us now to qualify, although there is
still a chance of us qualifying."
Parks missed a late drop goal attempt that would have won
the game for Scotland when he was forced on to his weaker left
foot by Argentine captain Felipe Contepomi and said Scotland
should have probably won the game before that.
"We were in control for most of that match," the 33-year-old
added. "We got that six-point lead, switched off for 30 seconds
and they score a try.
"They didn't look like scoring all day. To their credit they
scored a good try, but we should never have been in that
situation."
Many of the Scotland fans in the crowd were booing referee
Wayne Barnes by the end of the game, for what they felt was
Contepomi's offside position when he pressured Parks on to his
weaker foot.
"To be honest, I don't really know," Parks said when he was
asked if he felt Contepomi had been offside.
RIGHT FOOT
"I just got the ball. I wasn't even expecting to get it
then, I thought it was going to be another phase before I got
it.
"And obviously, I couldn't take a shot with my right foot or
I would have been charged down."
Coach Andy Robinson refused to get drawn on whether he felt
Contepomi was offside, preferring to diplomatically accept the
decision.
"In all sports there are lots of ifs and buts," he told a
news conference. "There are small margins and small calls.
"He (the referee) didn't give the call...we're disappointed
he didn't, but that's sport.
"We have all had it go the other way and you win games so
you just have to deal with it."
The Argentine captain appeared to concede that he had been
lucky.
"Maybe it was the benefit of being the captain and not being
penalised for that. I don't know," he said as a slight grin
crossed his face.
"It was a very tough decision to make and Wayne Barnes
fortunately (had his back turned towards me) so he didn't know
if I was offside or not."
