LONDON Aug 22 Scotland coach Andy Robinson on Monday named the following 30-man squad for the Sept. 9 - Oct. 23 World Cup in New Zealand.

Scotland are in Pool B alongside Argentina, England, Georgia and Romania.

Squad

Backs - Joe Ansbro, Mike Blair, Chris Cusiter, Simon Danielli, Nick De Luca, Max Evans, Ruaridh Jackson, Rory Lamont, Sean Lamont, Rory Lawson, Graeme Morrison, Dan Parks, Chris Paterson.

Forwards - John Barclay, Kelly Brown, Geoff Cross, Alasdair Dickinson, Ross Ford, Richie Gray, Dougie Hall, Jim Hamilton, Nathan Hines, Allan Jacobsen, Alastair Kellock, Scott Lawson, Moray Low, Euan Murray, Ross Rennie, Alasdair Strokosch, Richie Vernon. (Compiled by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Toby Davis. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

