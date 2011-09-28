AUCKLAND, Sept 29 Scotland coach Andy Robinson
on Thursday named the following team to play England in their
rugby World Cup Pool B match at Eden Park on Saturday.
15-Chris Paterson, 14-Max Evans, 13-Joe Ansbro, 12-Sean
Lamont, 11-Simon Danielli, 10-Ruaridh Jackson, 9-Mike Blair,
8-Richie Vernon, 7-John Barclay, 6-Ally Strokosch, 5-Alastair
Kellock (captain), 4-Richie Gray, 3-Euan Murray, 2-Ross Ford,
1-Allan Jacobsen.
Replacements: 16-Scott Lawson, 17-Alasdair Dickinson,
18-Nathan Hines, 19-Ross Rennie, 20-Chris Cusiter, 21-Dan Parks,
22-Nick de Luca.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston. Editing by Ken Ferris. To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more rugby stories