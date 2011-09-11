QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand, Sept 12 Scotland coach
Andy Robinson named the following team on Monday to play in
their rugby World Cup Pool B match against Georgia in
Invercargill on Wednesday.
15-Rory Lamont, 14-Max Evans, 13-Nick De Luca, 12-Graeme
Morrison, 11-Sean Lamont, 10-Dan Parks, 9-Rory Lawson (captain);
8-Kelly Brown, 7-Ross Rennie, 6-Ally Strokosch, 5-Jim Hamilton,
4-Nathan Hines, 3-Euan Murray, 2-Scott Lawson, 1-Allan Jacobsen.
Replacements: 16-Ross Ford, 17-Geoff Cross, 18-Alasdair
Dickinson, 19-Richie Gray, 20-Richie Vernon, 21-Chris Cusiter,
22-Chris Paterson.
