LONDON Aug 21 Scotland winger Nikki Walker will miss the World Cup starting next month in New Zealand after injuring his knee in Saturday's 23-12 warm-up win over Italy.

"It's obviously disappointing for Nikki. We all feel for him but injuries do happen in sport and you just have to deal with them," Scotland coach Andy Robinson said in a statement.

The 30-man Scottish party will be named at 1000 GMT on Monday, the last day for World Cup squads to be announced for the Sept. 9-Oct. 23 tournament.