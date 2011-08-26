SYDNEY Aug 26 World Cup boss Martin Snedden's heart may belong to the All Blacks but he is unlikely to take much joy in a big win for the New Zealand rugby side over Australia in Saturday's Tri-Nations decider in Brisbane.

With organisers still about NZ$30 million ($25 million) short of their NZ$268.5 million target for ticket revenue, Snedden has crossed the Tasman Sea to spruik the tournament to Australians who may remain unconvinced about the second-ranked Wallabies' chances at the World Cup.

With most Australians a short-haul flight from New Zealand's World Cup venues, the market remains key for organisers' hopes of limiting the tournament's total loss to a targeted NZ$40 million.

But the sluggish pace of sales in Australia has prompted anxiety in New Zealand, with local companies blaming organisers' marketing efforts and price-gouging hotels for turning trans-Tasman tourists away.

Snedden was naturally keen to talk up the Wallabies' hopes of clinching a third World Cup title, despite their 30-14 loss to the All Blacks in Auckland earlier in the month doing little to allay some fears the team will only make up the numbers.

"In my mind, there's no doubt the biggest threat to the All Blacks is the Australian team and if your young backline gets going you can rip us apart, as you did in Hong Kong last year," the former New Zealand cricketer told local media on Friday.

"I think the perfect scenario would be that the rugby itself is exciting, but that eventually New Zealand and Australia funnel their way through to the final at Eden Park on October 23, that would be really delicious.

"Also because of the style of rugby that both teams play that would almost guarantee a gripping final and something befitting a World Cup final."

Snedden's hopes of winning over Australian fans have also been hit from threats by Australian media to limit coverage of the tournament due to a dispute over accreditation terms.

Australia's Newspaper Publishers' Association have taken umbrage with the International Rugby Board for banning the placement of advertising next to video coverage.

The dispute could result in media being restricted to covering the tournament outside the World Cup venues.

Disaffected fans and media notwithstanding, Snedden said the most harmful situation would be another failure for the All Blacks who have repeatedly entered the World Cup as favourites but managed to win only the inaugural tournament in 1987.

"The worst case scenario would undoubtedly be the All Blacks getting knocked out in the quarter-finals, as they did last time," said Snedden referring to the 2007 World Cup in France where they were beaten 20-18 by the hosts.

"That would test the character of the nation. I think we would come through it, but it would certainly test us."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Brisbane; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

