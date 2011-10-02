Oct 2 Rugby World Cup standings and quarter-finals draw following the final round of pool matches in New Zealand.

- - - -

Pool A

Standings: P W D L PF PA BP* PTS

New Zealand 4 4 0 0 240 49 4 20

France 4 2 0 2 124 96 3 11

Tonga 4 2 0 2 80 98 1 9

Canada 4 1 1 2 82 168 0 6

Japan 4 0 1 3 69 184 0 2

Results:

New Zealand 41 Tonga 10

France 47 Japan 21

Tonga 20 Canada 25

New Zealand 83 Japan 7

France 46 Canada 19

Tonga 31 Japan 18

New Zealand 37 France 17

Canada 23 Japan 23

France 14 Tonga 19

New Zealand 79 Canada 15

- -

Pool B

Standings: P W D L PF PA BP PTS

England 4 4 0 0 137 34 2 18

Argentina 4 3 0 1 90 40 2 14

Scotland 4 2 0 2 73 59 3 11

Georgia 4 1 0 3 48 90 0 4

Romania 4 0 0 4 44 169 0 0

Results:

Scotland 34 Romania 24

Argentina 9 England 13

Scotland 15 Georgia 6

Argentina 43 Romania 8

England 41 Georgia 10

England 67 Romania 3

Argentina 13 Scotland 12

Georgia 25 Romania 9

England 16 Scotland 12

Argentina 25 Georgia 7

- -

Pool C

Standings: P W D L PF PA BP PTS

Ireland 4 4 0 0 135 34 1 17

Australia 4 3 0 1 173 48 3 15

Italy 4 2 0 2 92 95 2 10

U.S. 4 1 0 3 38 122 0 4

Russia 4 0 0 4 57 196 1 1

Results:

Australia 32 Italy 6

Ireland 22 U.S. 10

Russia 6 U.S. 13

Australia 6 Ireland 15

Italy 53 Russia 17

Australia 67 U.S. 5

Ireland 62 Russia 12

Italy 27 U.S. 10

Australia 68 Russia 22

Ireland 36 Italy 6

- -

Pool D

Standings: P W D L PF PA BP PTS

South Africa 4 4 0 0 166 24 2 18

Wales 4 3 0 1 180 34 3 15

Samoa 4 2 0 2 91 49 2 10

Fiji 4 1 0 3 59 167 1 5

Namibia 4 0 0 4 44 266 0 0

Results:

Fiji 49 Namibia 25

South Africa 17 Wales 16

Samoa 49 Namibia 12

South Africa 49 Fiji 3

Wales 17 Samoa 10

South Africa 87 Namibia 0

Fiji 7 Samoa 27

Wales 81 Namibia 7

South Africa 13 Samoa 5

Wales 66 Fiji 0

* Teams pick up a bonus point in victory or defeat if they score four tries or more. An additional bonus point is available if the losing team manages to avoid defeat by seven points or fewer.

- -

Quarter-finals (times GMT)

Saturday, Oct. 8:

Ireland v Wales - Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (kickoff 0500)

England v France - Eden Park, Auckland (kickoff 0730)

Sunday, Oct. 9:

South Africa v Australia - Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (kickoff 0500)

New Zealand v Argentina - Eden Park, Auckland (kickoff 0730)