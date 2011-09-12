Sept 12 Rugby World Cup 2011 Pool standings following the first round of matches in New Zealand over the weekend.

- - - -

Pool A

New Zealand 41 Tonga 10

France 47 Japan 21

Standings: P W D L PF PA BP* PTS

New Zealand 1 1 0 0 41 10 1 5

France 1 1 0 0 47 21 1 5

Japan 1 0 0 1 21 47 0 0

Tonga 1 0 0 1 10 41 0 0

Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Upcoming fixtures:

Whangarei, Sept. 14 - Tonga v Canada

Hamilton, Sept. 16 - New Zealand v Japan

- -

Pool B

Scotland 34 Romania 24

Argentina 9 England 13

Standings: P W D L PF PA BP PTS

Scotland 1 1 0 0 34 24 1 5

England 1 1 0 0 13 9 0 4

Argentina 1 0 0 1 9 13 1 1

Romania 1 0 0 1 24 34 0 0

Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Upcoming fixtures:

Invercargill, Sept. 14 - Scotland v Georgia

Invercargill, Sept. 16 - Argentina v Romania

- -

Pool C

Australia 32 Italy 6

Ireland 22 U.S. 10

Standings: P W D L PF PA BP PTS

Australia 1 1 0 0 32 6 1 5

Ireland 1 1 0 0 22 10 0 4

U.S. 1 0 0 1 10 22 0 0

Italy 1 0 0 1 6 32 0 0

Russia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Upcoming fixtures:

New Plymouth, Sept. 15 - Russia v U.S.

Auckland, Sept. 17 - Australia v Ireland

- -

Pool D

Fiji 49 Namibia 25

South Africa 17 Wales 16

Standings: P W D L PF PA BP PTS

Fiji 1 1 0 0 49 25 1 5

South Africa 1 1 0 0 17 16 0 4

Wales 1 0 0 1 16 17 1 1

Namibia 1 0 0 1 25 49 0 0

Samoa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Upcoming fixtures:

Rotorua, Sept. 14 - Samoa v Namibia

Wellington, Sept. 17 - South Africa v Fiji

* Teams pick up a bonus point in victory or defeat if they score four tries or more. An additional bonus point is available if the losing team manages to avoid defeat by seven points or fewer. (Created by Alex Borthwick; Editing by John O'Brien)