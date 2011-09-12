Sept 12 Rugby World Cup 2011 Pool standings
following the first round of matches in New Zealand over the
weekend.
Pool A
New Zealand 41 Tonga 10
France 47 Japan 21
Standings: P W D L PF PA BP* PTS
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 41 10 1 5
France 1 1 0 0 47 21 1 5
Japan 1 0 0 1 21 47 0 0
Tonga 1 0 0 1 10 41 0 0
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Upcoming fixtures:
Whangarei, Sept. 14 - Tonga v Canada
Hamilton, Sept. 16 - New Zealand v Japan
- -
Pool B
Scotland 34 Romania 24
Argentina 9 England 13
Standings: P W D L PF PA BP PTS
Scotland 1 1 0 0 34 24 1 5
England 1 1 0 0 13 9 0 4
Argentina 1 0 0 1 9 13 1 1
Romania 1 0 0 1 24 34 0 0
Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Upcoming fixtures:
Invercargill, Sept. 14 - Scotland v Georgia
Invercargill, Sept. 16 - Argentina v Romania
- -
Pool C
Australia 32 Italy 6
Ireland 22 U.S. 10
Standings: P W D L PF PA BP PTS
Australia 1 1 0 0 32 6 1 5
Ireland 1 1 0 0 22 10 0 4
U.S. 1 0 0 1 10 22 0 0
Italy 1 0 0 1 6 32 0 0
Russia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Upcoming fixtures:
New Plymouth, Sept. 15 - Russia v U.S.
Auckland, Sept. 17 - Australia v Ireland
- -
Pool D
Fiji 49 Namibia 25
South Africa 17 Wales 16
Standings: P W D L PF PA BP PTS
Fiji 1 1 0 0 49 25 1 5
South Africa 1 1 0 0 17 16 0 4
Wales 1 0 0 1 16 17 1 1
Namibia 1 0 0 1 25 49 0 0
Samoa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Upcoming fixtures:
Rotorua, Sept. 14 - Samoa v Namibia
Wellington, Sept. 17 - South Africa v Fiji
* Teams pick up a bonus point in victory or defeat if they
score four tries or more. An additional bonus point is available
if the losing team manages to avoid defeat by seven points or
fewer.
