Sept 15 Rugby World Cup standings following the first round of matches in New Zealand.

- - - -

Pool A

New Zealand 41 Tonga 10

France 47 Japan 21

Tonga 20 Canada 25

Standings: P W D L PF PA BP* PTS

New Zealand 1 1 0 0 41 10 1 5

France 1 1 0 0 47 21 1 5

Canada 1 1 0 0 25 20 0 4

Tonga 2 0 0 2 30 66 1 1

Japan 1 0 0 1 21 47 0 0

Upcoming fixtures:

Hamilton, Sept. 16 - New Zealand v Japan

Napier, Sept. 18 - France v Canada

- -

Pool B

Scotland 34 Romania 24

Argentina 9 England 13

Scotland 15 Georgia 6

Standings: P W D L PF PA BP PTS

Scotland 2 2 0 0 49 30 1 9

England 1 1 0 0 13 9 0 4

Argentina 1 0 0 1 9 13 1 1

Georgia 1 0 0 1 6 15 0 0

Romania 1 0 0 1 24 34 0 0

Upcoming fixtures:

Invercargill, Sept. 17 - Argentina v Romania

Dunedin, Sept. 18 - England v Georgia

- -

Pool C

Australia 32 Italy 6

Ireland 22 U.S. 10

Russia 6 U.S. 13

Standings: P W D L PF PA BP PTS

Australia 1 1 0 0 32 6 1 5

Ireland 1 1 0 0 22 10 0 4

U.S. 2 1 0 1 23 28 0 4

Russia 1 0 0 1 6 13 1 1

Italy 1 0 0 1 6 32 0 0

Upcoming fixtures:

Auckland, Sept. 17 - Australia v Ireland

Nelson, Sept. 20 - Italy v Russia

- -

Pool D

Fiji 49 Namibia 25

South Africa 17 Wales 16

Samoa 49 Namibia 12

Standings: P W D L PF PA BP PTS

Samoa 1 1 0 0 49 12 1 5

Fiji 1 1 0 0 49 25 1 5

South Africa 1 1 0 0 17 16 0 4

Wales 1 0 0 1 16 17 1 1

Namibia 2 0 0 2 37 98 0 0

Upcoming fixtures:

Wellington, Sept. 17 - South Africa v Fiji

Hamilton, Sept. 18 - Wales v Samoa

* Teams pick up a bonus point in victory or defeat if they score four tries or more. An additional bonus point is available if the losing team manages to avoid defeat by seven points or fewer. (Created by Alex Borthwick; Editing by Peter Rutherford)