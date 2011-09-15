Sept 15 Rugby World Cup standings following the
first round of matches in New Zealand.
- - - -
Pool A
New Zealand 41 Tonga 10
France 47 Japan 21
Tonga 20 Canada 25
Standings: P W D L PF PA BP* PTS
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 41 10 1 5
France 1 1 0 0 47 21 1 5
Canada 1 1 0 0 25 20 0 4
Tonga 2 0 0 2 30 66 1 1
Japan 1 0 0 1 21 47 0 0
Upcoming fixtures:
Hamilton, Sept. 16 - New Zealand v Japan
Napier, Sept. 18 - France v Canada
- -
Pool B
Scotland 34 Romania 24
Argentina 9 England 13
Scotland 15 Georgia 6
Standings: P W D L PF PA BP PTS
Scotland 2 2 0 0 49 30 1 9
England 1 1 0 0 13 9 0 4
Argentina 1 0 0 1 9 13 1 1
Georgia 1 0 0 1 6 15 0 0
Romania 1 0 0 1 24 34 0 0
Upcoming fixtures:
Invercargill, Sept. 17 - Argentina v Romania
Dunedin, Sept. 18 - England v Georgia
- -
Pool C
Australia 32 Italy 6
Ireland 22 U.S. 10
Russia 6 U.S. 13
Standings: P W D L PF PA BP PTS
Australia 1 1 0 0 32 6 1 5
Ireland 1 1 0 0 22 10 0 4
U.S. 2 1 0 1 23 28 0 4
Russia 1 0 0 1 6 13 1 1
Italy 1 0 0 1 6 32 0 0
Upcoming fixtures:
Auckland, Sept. 17 - Australia v Ireland
Nelson, Sept. 20 - Italy v Russia
- -
Pool D
Fiji 49 Namibia 25
South Africa 17 Wales 16
Samoa 49 Namibia 12
Standings: P W D L PF PA BP PTS
Samoa 1 1 0 0 49 12 1 5
Fiji 1 1 0 0 49 25 1 5
South Africa 1 1 0 0 17 16 0 4
Wales 1 0 0 1 16 17 1 1
Namibia 2 0 0 2 37 98 0 0
Upcoming fixtures:
Wellington, Sept. 17 - South Africa v Fiji
Hamilton, Sept. 18 - Wales v Samoa
* Teams pick up a bonus point in victory or defeat if they
score four tries or more. An additional bonus point is available
if the losing team manages to avoid defeat by seven points or
fewer.
