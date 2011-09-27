Sept 27 Rugby World Cup standings on Tuesday.
- - - -
Pool A
Standings: P W D L PF PA BP* PTS
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 161 34 3 15
France 3 2 0 1 110 77 2 10
Canada 3 1 1 1 67 89 0 6
Tonga 3 1 0 2 61 84 1 5
Japan 4 0 1 3 69 184 0 2
Results:
New Zealand 41 Tonga 10
France 47 Japan 21
Tonga 20 Canada 25
New Zealand 83 Japan 7
France 46 Canada 19
Tonga 31 Japan 18
New Zealand 37 France 17
Canada 23 Japan 23
Remaining fixtures:
Wellington, Oct. 1 - France v Tonga
Wellington, Oct. 2 - New Zealand v Canada
- -
Pool B
Standings: P W D L PF PA BP PTS
England 3 3 0 0 121 22 2 14
Argentina 3 2 0 1 65 33 2 10
Scotland 3 2 0 1 61 43 2 10
Georgia 2 0 0 2 16 56 0 0
Romania 3 0 0 3 35 144 0 0
Results:
Scotland 34 Romania 24
Argentina 9 England 13
Scotland 15 Georgia 6
Argentina 43 Romania 8
England 41 Georgia 10
England 67 Romania 3
Argentina 13 Scotland 12
Remaining fixtures:
Palmerston North, Sept. 28 - Georgia v Romania
Auckland, Oct. 1 - England v Scotland
Palmerston North, Oct. 2 - Argentina v Georgia
- -
Pool C
Standings: P W D L PF PA BP PTS
Ireland 3 3 0 0 99 28 1 13
Australia 3 2 0 1 105 26 2 10
Italy 3 2 0 1 86 59 1 10
U.S. 4 1 0 3 38 122 0 4
Russia 3 0 0 3 35 128 1 1
Results:
Australia 32 Italy 6
Ireland 22 U.S. 10
Russia 6 U.S. 13
Australia 6 Ireland 15
Italy 53 Russia 17
Australia 67 U.S. 5
Ireland 62 Russia 12
Italy 27 U.S. 10
Remaining fixtures:
Nelson, Oct. 1 - Australia v Russia
Dunedin, Oct. 2 - Ireland v Italy
- -
Pool D
Standings: P W D L PF PA BP PTS
South Africa 3 3 0 0 153 19 2 14
Wales 3 2 0 1 114 34 2 10
Samoa 3 2 0 1 86 36 2 10
Fiji 3 1 0 2 59 101 1 5
Namibia 4 0 0 4 44 266 0 0
Results:
Fiji 49 Namibia 25
South Africa 17 Wales 16
Samoa 49 Namibia 12
South Africa 49 Fiji 3
Wales 17 Samoa 10
South Africa 87 Namibia 0
Fiji 7 Samoa 27
Wales 81 Namibia 7
Remaining fixtures:
Auckland, Sept. 30 - South Africa v Samoa
Hamilton, Oct. 2 - Wales v Fiji
* Teams pick up a bonus point in victory or defeat if they
score four tries or more. An additional bonus point is available
if the losing team manages to avoid defeat by seven points or
fewer.
