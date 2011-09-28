Sept 28 Rugby World Cup standings following Wednesday's fixture in New Zealand

- - - -

Pool A

Standings: P W D L PF PA BP* PTS

New Zealand 3 3 0 0 161 34 3 15

France 3 2 0 1 110 77 2 10

Canada 3 1 1 1 67 89 0 6

Tonga 3 1 0 2 61 84 1 5

Japan 4 0 1 3 69 184 0 2

Results:

New Zealand 41 Tonga 10

France 47 Japan 21

Tonga 20 Canada 25

New Zealand 83 Japan 7

France 46 Canada 19

Tonga 31 Japan 18

New Zealand 37 France 17

Canada 23 Japan 23

Remaining fixtures:

Wellington, Oct. 1 - France v Tonga

Wellington, Oct. 2 - New Zealand v Canada

- -

Pool B

Standings: P W D L PF PA BP PTS

England 3 3 0 0 121 22 2 14

Argentina 3 2 0 1 65 33 2 10

Scotland 3 2 0 1 61 43 2 10

Georgia 3 1 0 2 41 65 0 4

Romania 4 0 0 4 44 169 0 0

Results:

Scotland 34 Romania 24

Argentina 9 England 13

Scotland 15 Georgia 6

Argentina 43 Romania 8

England 41 Georgia 10

England 67 Romania 3

Argentina 13 Scotland 12

Georgia 25 Romania 9

Remaining fixtures:

Auckland, Oct. 1 - England v Scotland

Palmerston North, Oct. 2 - Argentina v Georgia

- -

Pool C

Standings: P W D L PF PA BP PTS

Ireland 3 3 0 0 99 28 1 13

Australia 3 2 0 1 105 26 2 10

Italy 3 2 0 1 86 59 2 10

U.S. 4 1 0 3 38 122 0 4

Russia 3 0 0 3 35 128 1 1

Results:

Australia 32 Italy 6

Ireland 22 U.S. 10

Russia 6 U.S. 13

Australia 6 Ireland 15

Italy 53 Russia 17

Australia 67 U.S. 5

Ireland 62 Russia 12

Italy 27 U.S. 10

Remaining fixtures:

Nelson, Oct. 1 - Australia v Russia

Dunedin, Oct. 2 - Ireland v Italy

- -

Pool D

Standings: P W D L PF PA BP PTS

South Africa 3 3 0 0 153 19 2 14

Wales 3 2 0 1 114 34 2 10

Samoa 3 2 0 1 86 36 2 10

Fiji 3 1 0 2 59 101 1 5

Namibia 4 0 0 4 44 266 0 0

Results:

Fiji 49 Namibia 25

South Africa 17 Wales 16

Samoa 49 Namibia 12

South Africa 49 Fiji 3

Wales 17 Samoa 10

South Africa 87 Namibia 0

Fiji 7 Samoa 27

Wales 81 Namibia 7

Remaining fixtures:

Auckland, Sept. 30 - South Africa v Samoa

Hamilton, Oct. 2 - Wales v Fiji

* Teams pick up a bonus point in victory or defeat if they score four tries or more. An additional bonus point is available if the losing team manages to avoid defeat by seven points or fewer. (Compiled by Alex Borthwick; Editing by Peter Rutherford) (Created by Alex Borthwick)