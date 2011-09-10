By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Sept 11 Champions South Africa and
contenders Australia open their rugby World Cup campaigns later
on Sunday while the United States will commemorate the 10th
anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks before taking on Ireland.
The entire U.S. squad will attend a morning church service,
both sides will wear black armbands and the crowd will be asked
to observe a period of silence to remember the attacks on New
York and Washington in which nearly 3,000 people died.
"You can say a lot of things now, but in the heat of the
moment the emotion is going to hit," U.S. prop Mike MacDonald
said earlier this week. "It will hit people in different ways."
MacDonald will earn his record 63rd test cap for the
American side at Stadium Taranaki in New Plymouth, surpassing
the 62 he had shared with the now retired Luke Gross, and he
felt the timing was poignant.
"I'm ecstatic it's happening when it is. It's a great
occasion, being the 10th anniversary of 9/11 and the first game
of the World Cup. It really means a lot for me that it has come
at this time."
Tri-Nations champions Australia also start their World Cup
with a match against Italy at North Harbour Stadium.
"Critically it's the start to the tournament and the nature
of tournament play is 'you do or you die'," Wallabies coach
Robbie Deans said. "That's what we've got in front of us."
The final match of the day pits the world champion
Springboks against Wales in a clash that is expected to be
crucial for the future direction of Pool D with the forecast bad
weather likely to favour South Africa's grinding game plan.
"Without doubt the weather is going to be a factor tomorrow
night, but we can't be overly concerned with it," Wales
assistant coach Robin McBryde said.
