WELLINGTON, Sept 18 Samoa have the opportunity to provide the second major upset of the World Cup when they face Wales in Hamilton on Sunday.

The Samoans, who comfortably accounted for Namibia on Wednesday, knocked Wales out of the World Cup in 1991 and also beat them in 1999.

"If you lose one you have a good chance (of qualifying for the quarter-finals). Lose two, you're out," assistant coach Brian 'Aussie' McLean told reporters of the fact Wales had already lost to South Africa.

"We're hoping Wales will be out after Sunday."

Should Samoa beat Wales at the Waikato stadium, it would be the second upset of the tournament in 24 hours following Ireland's 15-6 victory over second favourites Australia at Eden Park on Saturday.

England will look to put a week of off-field controversy behind them when they face Georgia at the new indoor stadium in Dunedin.

Martin Johnson's team, who scraped to a 13-9 victory over Argentina in their opening match last week in Dunedin, were criticsed by the British media for their performance and then for taking part in bungy jumping in Queenstown while others were spotted enjoying a night on the town.

Johnson was in no mood on Saturday to discuss anything other than their match against Georgia and said it was imperative his players did not slacken off in their intensity on the field or they would lose.

"They're a good team. They've got more to them and they have really skilled players," he said.

"If we are not alert, then they will get something on us. They are a very good team.

"If you lose a physical battle in rugby, you'll lose the game."

France meet Canada in the final match of the day in Napier with the French wary of the Tier Two nations after they suffered a fright against Japan last week in Albany before they eventually pulled away and won 47-21.

"I am very wary of that team. We must get a victory, especially since they won against Tonga," French replacement Maxime Medard said.

"Everyone is focused. We must up our game because we could have lost against Japan. We've got to show respect towards all teams; there is no small team."

