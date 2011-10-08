By Nick Mulvenney
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 9 World champions South Africa
take on Australia before hosts New Zealand come up against
Argentina as the southern hemisphere teams step into the
spotlight in the World Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.
Wales and France won their way through to the semi-finals
with victories over Ireland and England on Saturday and the All
Blacks will be expected to join them after the late match
against the Pumas at Eden Park.
The Springboks encounter with the Wallabies in Wellington is
likely to be a much tighter affair and could be decided by the
battle between the two back rows for dominance at the breakdown.
If the Australian pack, and flanker David Pocock in
particular, can get enough quick ball out to their sometimes
brilliant backline, the South Africans' title defence could be
over.
Argentina's limited game should be no match for the width
and power of the All Blacks and the host nation will be most
anxious about all of their top players coming through the match
unscathed.
Colin Slade will also be under the spotlight as he steps in
at flyhalf for Dan Carter, who was ruled out of the tournament
with a groin injury last week.
The winners of the two quarter-finals between the four teams
that will make up a new Four Nations tournament from next year
will meet in the second semi-final in Auckland next Sunday.
(Editing by Dave Thompson)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more rugby stories