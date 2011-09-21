DUNEDIN, Sept 22 Winger Bryan Habana has a glorious chance to end his 15-month try drought and become South Africa's all-time leading try scorer when the holders take on neighbours Namibia in the World Cup's only game in North Shore on Thursday (0800 GMT).

Habana, who was top try scorer at the last World Cup with a record-equalling eight, has been tied with former scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen on 38 since June 2010.

He played in the Springboks' opening win over Wales but failed to cross the line for the 11th successive game, then missed the win over Fiji with a knee injury.

Despite the South African camp talking up the improvement made by Namibia since they were hammered 105-13 by the Springboks four years ago in their only previous meeting, Habana and his team mates will be licking their lips at the prospect of a big score.

Victory would keep them on course to top Pool D, with first place being secured by beating Samoa in their final game on Sept. 30.

That would bring a probable quarter-final meeting with Australia following the Wallabies' surprise defeat by Ireland but Springboks assistant coach Gary Gold described as "preposterous" suggestions they might deliberately try to finish second in the group to secure an easier route to the final.

"Every World Cup winner in the past has won every game they have participated in (in) the competition," Gold said.

"That's a key significant factor to winning. We realise that, that's why the Springboks over the last number of World Cups have an 88 percent win record.

"Under no circumstances would it even be considered that anything else but winning right to the end is what's going to be required." (Editing by Sonia Oxley; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com.)