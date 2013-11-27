(Adds detail, quotes)

By Mitch Phillips

LONDON Nov 27 Tickets for some matches at the 2015 Rugby World Cup will be available for seven pounds ($11.33) for children and 15 pounds for adults, organisers said on Wednesday as they revealed their strategy for the sale of 2.3 million seats.

Forty one of the 48 matches will have child tickets at seven pounds and 15 pounds as organisers aim to attract a new generation of young fans to the game.

The best seats at the final will cost 715 pounds with the cheapest starting at 150 pounds.

"We want the tournament to be a celebration of rugby, encouraging more people to support and enjoy the game," England 2015 chief executive Debbie Jevans said.

"We have a range of ticket prices for every budget - for fans and families who want to come to one of the world's greatest sports events.

"Our ticketing programme is built for fans who support the game week in week out, whilst encouraging a new generation of rugby fans through Rugby World Cup 2015."

The availability of cheap tickets for the tournament will be a relief for fans.

England internationals are usually pricey with child tickets priced at 41.50 pounds and adults at 83 pounds for the match against Argentina at Twickenham.

Kickoff times were also revealed, with organisers keen to provide a more uniform spread to help television companies and fans alike.

Matches will either start at 1200, 1430, 1700 or 2000 local time compared to the nine different kick-off times at the tournament held in New Zealand in 2011.

The Twickenham final on Saturday Oct. 31 will be a 1700 start, as will both semis, also at Twickenham.

The tournament's opening match, between England and an Oceania qualifier on Sept. 18, is a 2000 kickoff.

New Zealand will begin their defence against Argentina at Wembley on Sept. 20 at 1700.

"Today's announcements allow fans from around the world to begin their planning knowing where, when and at what time the world's best teams will be playing across the 13 Rugby World Cup 2015 venues," Rugby World Cup chairman Bernard Lapasset said in a statement.

"We believe that this match schedule is good for fans attending the matches and watching from their armchair."

($1 = 0.6180 British pounds) (Editing by: Ossian Shine and Alison Wildey)