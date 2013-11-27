* 2.3 million tickets on sale next year for 2015 World Cup

* 41 of the 48 matches to have cheap child tickets

* Twickenham final to kick off at 1700 local time (Adds detail, quotes)

By Mitch Phillips

LONDON, Nov 27 Tickets for many matches at the 2015 rugby World Cup will be seven pounds ($11.33) for children and 15 pounds for adults as organisers unveiled a strategy aimed at opening up the tournament to families and grass-roots fans.

Forty one of the 48 matches will have child tickets (under 16 years old) at seven pounds or 15 pounds with organisers aiming to attract a new generation of young fans to the game.

Adult tickets for pool games will also start at 15 pounds, with half a million available at 50 pounds or less and more than a million on sale for 100 pounds or less.

Every one of the more than 2,000 clubs affiliated to the Rugby Football Union (RFU) will be guaranteed at least one ticket to the final at Twickenham on Saturday Oct. 31 , which will kick off at 1700 local time.

With many of the tournament's organising team having moved directly from the 2012 Olympics, progress has been made in making public the number of tickets available in each category, in stark contrast to the London Games' opaque approach.

"We have a range of ticket prices for every budget - for fans and families who want to come to one of the world's greatest sports events," England 2015 chief executive Debbie Jevans - who was director of sport for Olympic organisers LOCOG - told a Twickenham briefing on Wednesday.

"Our ticketing programme is built for fans who support the game week in week out, whilst encouraging a new generation of rugby fans through the rugby World Cup 2015."

Tickets for each match are split roughly equally into four categories, with no limit on the number of child tickets available in the lower two categories for all pool games and the third/fourth place playoff.

BEST SEATS

The best seats at the final will cost 715 pounds with the cheapest at 150, and while the top adult price at the lowest-key pool games is 60 pounds that rises to 315 for matches such as England's Twickenham clashes with Australia and Wales.

"A family of four can watch Australia or South Africa in the pool stages for a total of 70 pounds or watch England in Manchester for 130," Jevans told Reuters.

"We really want to encourage families and the people at the heart of the grassroots game up and down the country to get involved in what is going to be a fantastic celebration of the game."

For long-suffering rugby parents the ticketing policy will come as good news.

Prices for Twickenham Six Nations matches range from 40 to 90 pounds, with no child discounts available. The same applies to the higher-profile autumn tests, although 41-pound child tickets were available for last month's match against Argentina

With a million more tickets than at the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand, and huge capacities at venues such as Twickenham, the Millennium, Wembley and the Olympic Stadium, organisers are targeting a minimum ticketing return of 80 million pounds.

In May next year the first half a million tickets will be available through the RFU's affiliated clubs. A further 700,000 will go on sale via a public ballot in September, with any remaining going on general sale in December.

Sales will be made through Ticketmaster, the company that had so many problems with the 2012 Olympics, but Jevans said "lessons had been learned" and she expected a much smoother process this time.

"Ticketmaster have a long history of working with rugby and after looking at the issues at London 2012 you can see the lessons have been learned - their ticketing of next year's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow has gone very smoothly," she said.

RIGHT PRICE

Legislation was in place to outlaw the resale of Olympic tickets but, despite lobbying by the RFU, it looks unlikely that a similar situation will arise for the rugby World Cup, exposing the tournament to the risk of ticket-touting that could undermine the "cheap access" policy.

"We still hope legislation might be in place but we are taking steps to ensure that the public are getting the tickets at the right price," Jevans said.

"We will have a platform to enable the resale of tickets at face value, we will limit sales to four per person and dispatch the tickets late."

Tournament kickoff times were also revealed, with organisers keen to provide a more uniform spread to help television companies and fans alike.

Matches will either start at 1200, 1430, 1700 or 2000 local time compared to the nine different kick-off times in 2011.

The semi-finals at Twickenham will, like the final, start at 1700.

The tournament's opening match between England and an Oceania qualifier on Sept. 18 is a 2000 kickoff while New Zealand begin their title defence against Argentina at Wembley on Sept. 20 at 1700.

($1 = 0.6180 British pounds) (Editing by Alison Wildey and Ken Ferris)