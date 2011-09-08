AUCKLAND, Sept 9 Rugby World Cup organisers have
warned fans not to buy tickets from touts after they confirmed
New Zealand police had caught a man carrying tickets purchased
with stolen credit cards.
Martin Snedden, the chief executive of Rugby New Zealand
2011, confirmed on Friday media reports that a man had been
deported on the previous day.
"They're not fake tickets, they're real tickets purchased
with stolen credit cards but we've picked it up, we've cancelled
all those tickets," Snedden told Television New Zealand.
Snedden, who said there were still tickets available for
most matches including 1,000 for the opening game between the
All Blacks and Tonga on Friday, said fans should not buy tickets
on the street.
"It's just a reminder to people who are buying all those
tickets to buy from the official sources," he said.
"If you take a chance buying from a guy on the street then
you might find you're disappointed when you get to the ground
and you can't get in."
Snedden said on Wednesday organisers still had to sell about
NZ$22 million ($18 million) worth of tickets to meet their
target of NZ$268 million.
The World Cup begins with a fireworks display in central
Auckland to complement the official opening ceremony at Eden
Park before the New Zealand-Tonga match kicks off at 2030 (0830
GMT).
