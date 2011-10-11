AUCKLAND Oct 11 Rugby World Cup organisers
breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday with their sales target for
ticket revenue within touching distance with four matches
remaining in the tournament.
Organisers said they had now achieved 99 percent of their
ticket revenue target, having sold NZ$265.6 million ($208.1
million) worth of tickets. They had targeted revenue of NZ$268.5
to achieve a NZ$39 million loss on the tournament.
About 1.35 million tickets had been sold.
Tournament organisers are only allowed to keep revenue from
ticket sales and are forced to pay a hosting fee to the
International Rugby Board and cover the costs of the tournament
-- about NZ$310 million in total.
The operating loss is being underwritten by the New Zealand
government and New Zealand Rugby Union.
"The way New Zealanders have embraced this event has been
fantastic and we are thrilled to be in this position given the
challenges we have faced," Rugby New Zealand (RNZ) 2011 chief
executive Martin Snedden said in a statement.
About 7,000 tickets across most price categories were still
available for the first semi-final between Wales and France,
organisers said. Category A tickets cost NZ$797, while Category
D tickets are NZ$296.
Allocation for the second semi-final between New Zealand and
Australia is currently exhausted, but a few hundred additional
tickets were expected to be released later in the week,
organisers said.
"Now that the four semi-finalists have been confirmed we
expect strong demand for remaining tickets over coming days,"
RNZ 2011 general manager for marketing and communications Shane
Harmon said.
"It's all or nothing for these teams, so we urge fans to
move fast to secure their place at what will be two nail-biting
encounters."
($1 = NZ$1.276)
