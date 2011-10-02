AUCKLAND Oct 2 Tonga winger Sukanaivalu Hufanga
has been suspended for five weeks after being found guilty of a
dangerous tip tackle in his side's 19-14 victory over France in
Wellington on Saturday.
Hufanga, who was yellow carded for the incident, was cited
by independent citing commissioner Steve Hinds of New Zealand
following a review of video footage.
"Having conducted a detailed review of all the evidence
available, including all broadcast angles and additional
evidence from the player and submissions from his legal
representative, the judicial officer upheld the citing,"
organisers said in a statement on Sunday.
"With respect to the sanction, the offence was deemed to be
mid-range (which has an entry point of six weeks).
"However, taking into account mitigating factors and the
absence of aggravating factors, the player was suspended for a
period of five weeks."
Hufanga, who has 48 hours to appeal, will not be eligible to
play again until Nov. 7. Tonga's involvement at the World Cup
ended on Saturday despite their upset victory.
