AUCKLAND, Sept 5 Tonga are unlikely to beat New
Zealand on the rugby field but their arrival in Auckland on
Monday trumped the All Blacks welcome as fans of the Pacific
Islanders brought roads around the airport to a standstill.
Expatriates dressed in red, some with faces painted, flooded
the airport at Auckland, which has the largest Polynesian
population in the world, to welcome their rugby side who open
the World Cup against the All Blacks at Eden Park on Friday.
Auckland mayor Len Brown took to the stage and addressed the
thronging crowd, but the biggest cheer was for the team when
they performed their pre-match challenge - the sipi tau.
The thousands of people that swarmed on the airport appeared
to outnumber the big crowd the All Blacks drew for their welcome
ceremony at Aotea Square on Saturday.
Tonga's media conference was delayed by over an hour as the
team struggled to get to their hotel in Auckland through the
traffic the fans had created.
"Today arriving at the airport made me really proud to be a
Tongan," captain Finau Maka told reporters. "Just seeing the
Tongan community. I actually thought we were landing in (Tongan
capital) Nuku'alofa. It was just awesome to see."
Tonga, a tiny island nation in the south Pacific with a
population of just over 100,000, has a proud history of
producing top-quality rugby players such as former Wellington
and Hurricanes lock Inoke Afeaki, but have never qualified for
the knockout stages at a World Cup.
They face a tough task escaping Pool A with matches against
Pacific Nations champions Japan, Canada and twice runners-up
France after the daunting World Cup opener on Friday.
"I don't think we can compete with the All Blacks the way
Australia and South Africa did. We have our own strengths and
we're going to play to them," Tonga coach Isitolo Maka said.
All Blacks' loose forward Jerome Kaino, who was born in
American Samoa, said he thought the support for the Tongan team
was good for the tournament.
"I think it's good for the island nations. I think some of
the games will be like a home game for them," Kaino told
reporters.
However, it wasn't just Tonga fans singing and dancing in
Auckland on Monday.
A flash mob struck in the city's central business district
performing the All Blacks pre-match haka as local excitement
grows about the biggest sporting event the country has hosted.
