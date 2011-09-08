(Adds quotes, details)

* Maka passes fitness test and will play

* Huge support will help, says Tonga'uiha

By Patrick Johnston

AUCKLAND, Sept 8 Tonga captain Finau Maka has overcome a troublesome ankle injury and will start against New Zealand in the opening game of the rugby World Cup on Friday.

"Finau did a fitness test this evening, prior to the training, and came through that well and trained with the boys tonight and he will be starting," Tonga's technical advisor John McKee told reporters at Eden Park on Thursday.

Maka's brother Isitolo, the head coach of Tonga, selected Finau on Wednesday to start at openside flanker before revealing he was not sure his sibling would be fit to play.

The news that the younger Maka does start, however, is a welcome boost to Tonga, who face a mammoth task against the tournament favourites and hosts at a refurbished Eden Park on Friday night.

Maka has had a stellar career playing club rugby in France and enjoyed wider fame after a number of strong displays in the World Cup four years ago where Tonga went out in the pool stages but only after running England and eventual winners South Africa close.

"It's great when you come to a tournament like this when you have got players who have played in Heineken Cup, or (France's) Top 14 or the English Premiership that are used to playing pressure games, that are used to playing at a higher intensity," McKee said.

Even with the dynamic ball-carrying of Maka in their side, Tonga are likely to struggle on the field in the Pool A clash on Friday night.

However, one area they have been able to compete with the All Blacks in though this week is the popularity stakes.

Auckland boasts the largest Polynesian population in the world and the airport came to a standstill on Monday as the team arrived to a huge welcome from thousands of fans dressed in red.

Similar numbers have been seen at the team's training sessions and destructive prop Soane Tonga'uiha, who has excelled with English side Northampton over recent seasons, said the support will aide the team.

"The amount of support we have had from Tongan communities within Auckland has been brilliant," he said. "I think, if anything, it has given us the confidence and belief that our people are behind us and I think it has been a massive plus for us."

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston. Editing by Alastair Himmer. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more rugby stories