SYDNEY Aug 25 The International Rugby Board (IRB) has written to the prime minister of Tonga following allegations of government interference after a proposal was tabled in parliament last week to make changes to the board of the Tongan rugby union authority (TRUA).

The threat of sanctions over the alleged interference has clouded Tonga's preparations for next month's World Cup but the IRB said the Pacific island nation's participation in the tournament was not in doubt.

"Any amendment to the composition of the TRUA Board requires IRB approval and any such motion, if accepted, would be considered a breach of the TRUA's constitution and IRB bylaws, could adversely affect the governance and stability of the entity, and prompt a review of IRB membership by the IRB Council," the sport's governing body said in a statement.

"The IRB would like to reiterate that Tonga's participation at rugby World Cup 2011 is not in doubt.

"The IRB is entirely satisfied with the work of the TRUA, which continues to meet all operational and financial reporting requirements."

The IRB set up the TRUA in partnership with the Tongan government last year after previous rugby administrators were accused of mismanagement and failing to account for millions of dollars in development funds.

While credited by the IRB, the TRUA has been under pressure from a faction of Tongan lawmakers led by the deposed former chairman of the union.

The faction criticised the IRB-backed executive chairman of the TRUA, Australian Bob Tuckey, claiming he was overpaid and should step down to allow a Tongan to manage the country's rugby affairs.

Tuckey resigned over the weekend following the proposal's tabling in parliament and the TRUA had appointed Reverend Tevita Latailakepa in his place, the authority's deputy chairman Aminiasi Kepu told Reuters by telephone.

Kepu, who is also the team's manager, said the board had been under political pressure but was not a victim of government interference.

"The IRB is happy with the current board," he said, adding Latailakepa's appointment would allay criticism from lawmakers.

"Everyone has moved on from this and are now concentrating on preparing for the World Cup."

Tonga open the World Cup against hosts New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Sept. 9 and are in Pool A with France, Canada, Japan and the All Blacks.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on:

for more rugby stories