SYDNEY Aug 25 The International Rugby Board
(IRB) has written to the prime minister of Tonga following
allegations of government interference after a proposal was
tabled in parliament last week to make changes to the board of
the Tongan rugby union authority (TRUA).
The threat of sanctions over the alleged interference has
clouded Tonga's preparations for next month's World Cup but the
IRB said the Pacific island nation's participation in the
tournament was not in doubt.
"Any amendment to the composition of the TRUA Board requires
IRB approval and any such motion, if accepted, would be
considered a breach of the TRUA's constitution and IRB bylaws,
could adversely affect the governance and stability of the
entity, and prompt a review of IRB membership by the IRB
Council," the sport's governing body said in a statement.
"The IRB would like to reiterate that Tonga's participation
at rugby World Cup 2011 is not in doubt.
"The IRB is entirely satisfied with the work of the TRUA,
which continues to meet all operational and financial reporting
requirements."
The IRB set up the TRUA in partnership with the Tongan
government last year after previous rugby administrators were
accused of mismanagement and failing to account for millions of
dollars in development funds.
While credited by the IRB, the TRUA has been under pressure
from a faction of Tongan lawmakers led by the deposed former
chairman of the union.
The faction criticised the IRB-backed executive chairman of
the TRUA, Australian Bob Tuckey, claiming he was overpaid and
should step down to allow a Tongan to manage the country's rugby
affairs.
Tuckey resigned over the weekend following the proposal's
tabling in parliament and the TRUA had appointed Reverend Tevita
Latailakepa in his place, the authority's deputy chairman
Aminiasi Kepu told Reuters by telephone.
Kepu, who is also the team's manager, said the board had
been under political pressure but was not a victim of government
interference.
"The IRB is happy with the current board," he said, adding
Latailakepa's appointment would allay criticism from lawmakers.
"Everyone has moved on from this and are now concentrating
on preparing for the World Cup."
Tonga open the World Cup against hosts New Zealand at Eden
Park in Auckland on Sept. 9 and are in Pool A with France,
Canada, Japan and the All Blacks.
