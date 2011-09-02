WELLINGTON, Sept 2 The Webb Ellis trophy, the
symbol of world rugby supremacy, arrived in New Zealand on
Friday, ready to be presented to the winning captain in a little
more than eight weeks time.
The trophy, which had been returned to Britain for polishing
after it had toured New Zealand, was met by International Rugby
Board chairman Bernard Lapasset and it received a special Maori
welcome at Auckland airport.
Lapasset, who was joined by New Zealand Prime Minister John
Key at the arrival ceremony, said he had no doubt the country
would embrace the World Cup.
"It is clear that this great rugby country is united behind
the tournament," Lapasset told reporters.
Key said the country was ready for the tournament, which
kicks off on Sept. 9 when the All Blacks play Tonga at Eden
Park.
"I think the country's in magnificent shape, our stadiums
are completed, our planning has been fully tested," he said.
"Having had the cup delivered to New Zealand it's the job of
the mighty All Blacks to keep it in New Zealand and we wish them
all the very best for that."
Organisers, meanwhile, unveiled some details of the opening
ceremony, with more than 1,000 performers taking part while a
massed choir of 400 would perform the "World in Union" anthem.
"The 30-minute ceremony will tell the story of New Zealand
and its unique place in the Pacific and represent the coming
together of countries from around the world in New Zealand in
pursuit of rugby's greatest prize," organisers said in a
statement.
The ceremony would also pay tribute to new Zealand's second
largest city Christchurch, which was struck by an earthquake on
Feb. 22 that killed 181 people and destroyed much of the central
city and eastern suburbs.
Organisers were forced to move World Cup matches away from
the city because of the damage to the venue at Lancaster Park.
(Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more rugby stories