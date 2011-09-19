By Nick Mulvenney
AUCKLAND, Sept 20 Italy face Russia in Nelson in
the only match at the rugby World Cup on Tuesday, bringing the
battle for Pool C back into the spotlight after Ireland's
sensational upset of Australia at the weekend.
Italy have overhauled the team that lost 32-6 to the
Wallabies in their tournament opener with only captain Sergio
Parisse, full back Andrea Masi and centre Tommaso Benvenuti
retaining their places for the match at Trafalgar Park, Nelson.
Masi and Benvenuti will be looking to get among the tries
for the Azzurri, who are keen to secure a bonus point from the
match as they bid to reach the quarter-finals for the first
time.
The Italians, who face Ireland in their final group match on
Oct. 2, have never lost in three meetings with the Russians and
ran out 67-7 winners in the last match in Moscow in 2006.
Captain Parisse says the Italians will retain their usual
cautious strategy against the Russians, kicking for territory
and using their heavyweight pack to build a platform for the
backs.
Russia have kept largely the same side that lost 13-6 to the
United States on their World Cup debut last Thursday but are
hoping to get hold of the ball more often against the Italians.
"Attack is the best form of defence," Russia coach Nikolai
Nerush told reporters in Nelson on Monday.
"Ball possession will be a key factor to success tomorrow.
If we manage to secure sufficient ball possession, which was not
the case in our game against U.S.A., the way we play will be
more attractive."
Defending champions South Africa will be up early on Tuesday
for the breakfast-time announcement of their team to play
Namibia in Thursday's Pool D clash in Albany.
France follow swiftly afterwards with the announcement of
their line-up to face the All Blacks in Saturday's pivotal Pool
A game at Eden Park.
