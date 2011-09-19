AUCKLAND, Sept 20 Italy face Russia in Nelson in the only match at the rugby World Cup on Tuesday, bringing the battle for Pool C back into the spotlight after Ireland's sensational upset of Australia at the weekend.

Italy have overhauled the team that lost 32-6 to the Wallabies in their tournament opener with only captain Sergio Parisse, full back Andrea Masi and centre Tommaso Benvenuti retaining their places for the match at Trafalgar Park, Nelson.

Masi and Benvenuti will be looking to get among the tries for the Azzurri, who are keen to secure a bonus point from the match as they bid to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

The Italians, who face Ireland in their final group match on Oct. 2, have never lost in three meetings with the Russians and ran out 67-7 winners in the last match in Moscow in 2006.

Captain Parisse says the Italians will retain their usual cautious strategy against the Russians, kicking for territory and using their heavyweight pack to build a platform for the backs.

Russia have kept largely the same side that lost 13-6 to the United States on their World Cup debut last Thursday but are hoping to get hold of the ball more often against the Italians.

"Attack is the best form of defence," Russia coach Nikolai Nerush told reporters in Nelson on Monday.

"Ball possession will be a key factor to success tomorrow. If we manage to secure sufficient ball possession, which was not the case in our game against U.S.A., the way we play will be more attractive."

Defending champions South Africa will be up early on Tuesday for the breakfast-time announcement of their team to play Namibia in Thursday's Pool D clash in Albany.

France follow swiftly afterwards with the announcement of their line-up to face the All Blacks in Saturday's pivotal Pool A game at Eden Park. (Editing by Peter Rutherford) (For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

