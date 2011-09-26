By Nick Mulvenney
| AUCKLAND, Sept 27
AUCKLAND, Sept 27 Italy will be out for a
handsome bonus-point victory against the United States in the
World Cup on Tuesday to keep the pressure on Ireland in an
intriguing battle for Pool C.
Canada also face Japan but the Azzurri are the only one of
the four teams playing on Tuesday to have a realistic chance of
reaching the knockout stage -- Canada would need to step into
the 'twilight zone' and beat the All Blacks next week.
Italy, who lost their opener to the Wallabies before beating
Russia, face the Irish, have won three from three including a
stunning upset over Australia, in the final pool match of the
tournament next Sunday.
The Italians are, however, determined to deal with the task
immediately at hand in Nelson before contemplating a match that
could be the ticket to their first appearance in the
quarter-finals.
"Of course we are all aware of the match against Ireland,
but we are focused on tomorrow's match. It could be the end of
our World Cup or the chance to make history," Italy skipper
Sergio Parisse said on Monday.
"We don't want to think about it too much because we could
waste too much of our energy on it. We want the right result
tomorrow so that we can prepare for the Ireland match in the
best way possible."
Canada and Japan drew 12-12 at the last World Cup and
Tuesday's Pool A encounter at Napier will be a good chance for
both sides to assess their progress over the last four years.
Japan's "Brave Blossoms" have already failed in their
ambition of winning at least two matches at the tournament but
will be determined not to depart New Zealand without at least
one.
The Candians have made just one change from the team that
played in both their tournament opening victory against Tonga
and their defeat to France.
"It'll be a tough and aggressive game. We are going to have
to play a great game to win," Japan coach John Kirwan said on
Monday.
"It's not how you get knocked over, but how you get back
up."
(Editing by Alastair Himmer)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more rugby stories