WELLINGTON, Sept 23 Smaller nations at the rugby
World Cup are delivering sub-par performances due to scheduling
demands that force fast turnarounds on them, Scotland's team
doctor said on Friday.
Scheduling of matches at the world Cup has been an issue for
the smaller rugby nations, who are forced to play their pool
games in a shorter time span.
Samoa for example are playing all four of their games in 16
days, which prompted centre Eliota Fuimaono-Sapolu to launch a
tirade on Twitter earlier this week about the fast turnarounds
for his team.
Scotland doctor James Robson, who has also been the team
doctor on five British and Irish Lions tours, said the
turnarounds were asking a lot of the players.
"I don't think it's dangerous but I think it results in
below-par performance," Robson told reporters in Wellington.
"People are battered and bruised, they are quite sore and
they're quite stiff. It's a hard ask to do that and to perform
at their best."
Many of the smaller nations had pushed their higher ranked
opponents in their first games at the 2011 tournament, but their
performances were noticeably falling off.
Namibia were thrashed 87-0 by South Africa on Thursday,
their third game in 12 days.
"I think to turnaround in international test rugby now
within four days is asking a great deal of the players that we
are trying to care for," said Robson.
Ideally players would have four days to recover before they
were even back to full training, he added.
"And that's training adequately and fully, not playing
another game, so I believe it takes at least four days to
recover from the rigours of an international test match.
"The minimum would have to be five days given you need four
days to recover. But ideally you'd want between six and eight."
PLAYER WELFARE
Robson said it was important for world rugby to balance the
health of players with financial considerations.
"From a player welfare point of view, while absolutely
cognisant of the commercial needs of world rugby, we do have to
see if there's some other format for the future where we can
have people playing with adequate turnaround time, and therefore
performing at their best."
Robson said it might take players from the smaller nations
longer to recover because they were not full-time professionals.
"I haven't been with some of the so-called minnows, but I
don't think that they've necessarily had the time the top tier
can spend conditioning their players and having them together,
and therefore their recovery time must be delayed beyond what we
see," he added.
Robson added that coaches needed to be mindful of the
physical strain they were placing their players under,
particularly in training.
"We now find that training at high level is almost some days
equivalent to playing a test match, so it's beholden on the
coaches, and I think most of the coaches have got this message,
you can't beat your players up in training and then expect them
to perform at test match level.
"It's very much down to individual countries and individual
coaches because you can lessen the impact on players.
"The role of player welfare has to start at home."
