UPDATE 1-Rugby-Late Daly try gives England dramatic victory over Wales
* England stay on course for back to back grand slams (Adds details, quotes)
Sept 16 United States captain Todd Clever has been cited following an incident in his side's 13-6 victory over Russia in their rugby World Cup pool C match in New Plymouth on Thursday.
Clever was cited for both a dangerous tackle and dangerous charge. The openside flanker was involved in an incident late in the match when he appeared to make a late tackle without his arms on replacement Victor Gresev.
"The team has been informed and the case will be heard by the Independent Judicial Officer... Jeff Blackett," tournament organisers said in a statement.
The disciplinary hearing will take place in Auckland at a date to be confirmed, they said.
CARDIFF, Feb 11 Elliot Daly's try four minutes from time gave champions England a 21-16 victory over Wales in a pulsating Six Nations clash played at relentless speed amid an amazing atmosphere at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between Wales and England on Saturday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Wales 16 England 21 Half Time: 13-8 Scorers: Wales : Try: Liam Williams (38) Conversion: Leigh Halfpenny (39) Penalty Goals: Leigh Halfpenny (3, 23, 61) England : Tries: Ben Youngs (18),Elliot Daly (76) Conversion: Owen Farrell (78) Penalty Goals:Owen Farrell (11, 56, 71)