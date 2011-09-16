Sept 16 United States captain Todd Clever has been cited following an incident in his side's 13-6 victory over Russia in their rugby World Cup pool C match in New Plymouth on Thursday.

Clever was cited for both a dangerous tackle and dangerous charge. The openside flanker was involved in an incident late in the match when he appeared to make a late tackle without his arms on replacement Victor Gresev.

"The team has been informed and the case will be heard by the Independent Judicial Officer... Jeff Blackett," tournament organisers said in a statement.

The disciplinary hearing will take place in Auckland at a date to be confirmed, they said.

