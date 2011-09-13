UPDATE 2-Rugby-England take back-row risk against experienced Wales
AUCKLAND, Sept 13 United States play Russia in a Pool C match of the rugby World Cup on Thursday.(times GMT):
Where: Stadium Taranaki, New Plymouth.
Capacity: 26,000
When: Thursday, Sept. 15 (kickoff 0730)
Referee: Dave Pearson (England)
Teams:
U.S. Russia
15-Chris Wyles 15-Igor Klyuchnikov
14-Takudzwa Ngwenya 14-Vladimir Ostroushko
13-Paul Emerick 13-Konstantin Rachkov
12-Andrew Suniula 12-Alexey Makovetskiy
11-James Paterson 11-Vasily Artemyev
10-Roland Suniula 10-Yury Kushnarev
9-Mike Petri 9-Alexander Shakirov
8-Nic Johnson 8-Vyacheslav Grachev
7-Todd Clever (captain) 7-Artem Fatakhov
6-Louis Stanfill 6-Andrey Garbuzov
5-Hayden Smith 5-Denis Antonov
4-John van der Giessen 4-Alexander Voytov
3-Matekitonga Moeakiola 3-Ivan Prishchepenko
2-Chris Biller 2-Vladislav Korshunov captain)
1-Mike MacDonald 1-Sergey Popov
Replacements
16-Phil Thiel 16-Valery Tsnobiladze
17-Shawn Pittman 17-Alexander Khrokin
18-Scott LaValla 18-Vladimir Botvinnikov
19-Pat Danahy 19-Adam Byrnes
20-Tim Usasz 20-Victor Gresev
21-Nese Malifa 21-Alexander Yanyushkin
22-Blaine Scully 22-Andrey Kuzin
Coaches: Eddie O'Sullivan Nikolay Nerush
- -
IRB ranking
U.S. 18
Russia 19
- -
Overall record:
Played: 5
Wins: U.S. - 3; Russia - 2
- -
Biggest win:
U.S. 41-11 in 2004
- -
Recent meetings:
Year Venue Result
2004 Tokyo U.S. won 41-11
2010 Glendale U.S. won 39-22
2011 Worcester U.S. won 32-25
- - (Compiled by Alex Borthwick; Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
