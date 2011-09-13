Rugby-New props for Wales against England, Faletau on the bench

LONDON, Feb 9 Wales will start with new props Rob Evans and Tomas Francis in their Six Nations match against England in Cardiff on Saturday, with backrower Taulupe Faletau, who has not played any rugby in 2017, named among the replacements. "Both Rob and Tomas made a big impact off the bench last weekend and deserve their opportunity to start," coach Rob Howley said on Thursday following Wales' strong second half showing in their 33-7 opening away win over Italy on Sunday.