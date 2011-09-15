* No fairytale debut for Russia
* Poor night for kickers in slippery conditions
By Matt Lloyd
NEW PLYMOUTH, New Zealand, Sept 15 The United
States denied Russia a dream rugby World Cup debut with a
scrappy 13-6 victory in their Pool C encounter on Thursday.
Scrumhalf Mike Petri scored the only try as the United
States' greater experience of playing at a higher level made the
difference, with kickers enduring a miserable night in soggy
conditions.
U.S fullback Chris Wyles slotted eight points with the boot
through two penalties and a conversion of Petri's try, but he
missed another three penalties and a drop goal.
Russia flyhalf Yury Kushnarev notched his country's first
World Cup points, though he too missed three penalties before
centre Konstantin Rachkov took over to slot a late penalty.
"We tried to show our best, it was our first game and we
tried to prepare for it as much as possible but it was very
tough," said Russia lock Alex Voytov.
Director of rugby Kingsley Jones added: "Our scrum really
worked for us and probably took a few people by surprise but our
lineout didn't function at all and that limited us.
"But I am very proud of the team. They worked hard right to
the death and they've come a long way just to be competing and
in the grasp of a draw right to the last minute."
Russia had waited 24 years to reach the World Cup but it
took just two minutes to earn their first points when Kushnarev
slotted a penalty.
The Americans took a couple of deep breaths and slowly
worked their way back into the game, taking a controlled
approach as they built phases and pressure downfield.
TOUGH GAME
"That was a great victory for us. We knew we had something
to build on from the performance against Ireland but we knew
Russia would come out hard and if we were half-cocked, they
would take us down," said coach Eddie O'Sullivan.
"It was a tough game in those conditions and though we had
them in trouble, we couldn't put them away. Their defence was
extraordinary and they came right back at us in the end."
Wyles slotted a long-range penalty to open the U.S. account
before the Suniula brothers, Roland and Andrew, combined to
breach the Russia defence and scrumhalf Petri scored a try.
Wyles converted to give the United States a 10-3 lead and
despite camping out in Russian territory they were unable to
build, Wyles missing two further penalty attempts.
A torrential downpour at the break ended any hopes of the
game opening up in the second half as both sides struggled to
hold on to the ball.
Wyles's poor kicking continued with a missed penalty and
fluffed drop goal before he finally gave his side a 10-point
lead with his second penalty in the 65th minute.
Kushnarev missed another penalty attempt before he was
replaced by centre Rachkov, who slotted a long-distance penalty
to narrow the gap with three minutes remaining.
"I was nervous (in the final minutes)," U.S. captain Todd
Clever said of his side's third win at a World Cup. "They're a
tough team and they're getting better and better, now I'm just
proud of the guys we were able to finish through that."
