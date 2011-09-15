NEW PLYMOUTH, New Zealand, Sept 15 The United States scraped their way to a 13-6 victory over Russia on Thursday, ruining the Bears' rugby World Cup debut.

U.S. fullback Chris Wyles slotted eight points with the boot through two penalties and a conversion of scrumhalf Mike Petri's try, but missed another three penalties and a drop goal.

Russia flyhalf Yury Kushnarev opened the scoring to notch his country's first World Cup points, but he too missed three penalties before centre Konstantin Rachkov took over to slot a late penalty.

The United States now meet Australia on Sept. 23 in Wellington, while the Russians travel to Nelson to face Italy on Sept. 20